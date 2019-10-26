Haryana government formation: ML Khattar, Dushyant Chautala meet Governor to stake claim

BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar said that Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya has invited the BJP-led coalition to form the government and accepted their proposal.

Addressing reporters after meeting Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya, Khattar said, “We have stake claim to form govt in Haryana. Governor has accepted our proposal & invited us. I have tendered my resignation which has been accepted. Tomorrow at 2:15 PM oath-taking ceremony will be held at Raj Bhavan. Dushyant Chautala will take oath as Deputy CM.”

Khattar and Chautala met the Governor at the Raj Bhawan early on Saturday to stake claim to form the government.

Khattar added that a total of 57 MLAs — 40 of the BJP, 10 of the JJP and seven Independents — staked claim before the governor for forming the government in Haryana. He added that only some of the members will take oath on Sunday.

The governor asked Khattar to continue as the interim chief minister till the new government took over.

The move came after newly-elected BJP and JJP MLAs met separately in Chandigarh for the first time since the Haryana election results were declared on Thursday.

The BJP, which won 40 seats in the 90-member Assembly — six short of an absolute majority — announced an alliance with Chautala’s JJP on Friday. JJP, which won 10 seats in the House, has been given the post of deputy CM.

In the Assembly, the Congress has 31 seats and nine went to Others.

The announcement was made by BJP national president and Home Minister Amit Shah in presence of BJP general secretary JP Nadda, Khattar and Chautala, which ended the discussions on the option of teaming with Independents, including Gopal Kanda of the Haryana Lokhit Party.