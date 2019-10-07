‘We say Bharat Mata ki Jai, for Congress it is Sonia Mata Ki Jai’, says Haryana CM Khattar

“PEOPLE WILL have to differentiate between those who say Bharat mata ki jai and those who say Sonia mata ki jai”, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday while addressing a public gathering in support of the party nominee in Naraingarh Assembly constituency.

He was referring to a video in which Congress’s Gurgaon candidate Sukhbir Kataria purportedly said that chant ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ will now be replaced by chants of “Sukhbir, Sonia, Bhupinder Hooda Ki Jai”, which Kataria claimed on Sunday had been “edited” and misrepresented.

“Congress may now say that the video is fake, because it will annoy Sonia Gandhi. But if they say that the video is authentic, then people will get angry,” said the chief minister, adding that the Congress is a party that “cannot think beyond the Nehru-Gandhi family”.

Further attacking his rivals, he said, “Congress’s former president said he resigned and announced that his successor should be appointed from outside the Gandhi family. But even after two months, the party still cannot find anybody to replace him and again appointed Sonia Gandhi as chief.”

‘Trying to pacify rebels’

The BJP is trying to pacify its rebels who were denied party tickets for the 2019 Vidhan Sabha polls. CM Manohar Lal Khattar Sunday hinted that efforts were on to persuade all those who had faced “heartburn” over not getting party tickets. The last day for withdrawal of nominations is October 7.