Haryana: Two ministers among 8 MLAs who failed to make the BJP cut

The ruling BJP in Haryana has replaced eight of its incumbent MLAs in its first list of 78 candidates released in New Delhi Sunday.

The eight dropped from the list include two Cabinet ministers, Rao Narbir (MLA, Badshahpur) and Vipul Goel (Faridabad), besides Vidhan Sabha’s Deputy Speaker Santosh Yadav (Ateli), Santosh Sarwan (Mullana), Bimla Chaudhary (Pataudi), Kulwant Bajigar (Guhla), Tejpal Tanwar (Sohna) and Shyam Singh Rana (Radaur).

At least six out of the eight MLAs replaced had won with thumping margins in 2014 Assembly polls when BJP, for the first time, won in Haryana with an absolute majority and formed government. While Rao Narbir won by 18,132 votes, Goel won by 44,781 votes, Santosh Yadav by 48,601 votes, Bimla Chaudhary by 38,963 votes, Tejpal Tanwar by 24,547 votes and Shyam Singh Rana by 38,707 votes.

The party is yet to declare names on 12 remaining seats that include the contentious seats of Rewari and Kosli assembly segments. Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh has been seeking party ticket for his daughter Aarti Rao to launch her either from Rewari or Kosli. He has even offered to resign from his ministerial berth if that was coming in way of party’s decision to field his daughter in upcoming Haryana Vidhan Sabha polls.

Besides Rewari and Kosli Assembly segments, the constituencies on which party has not declared candidates include Naraingarh, Panipat Urban, Gannaur, Kharkhoda, Fatehabad, Adampur, Tosham, Meham, Gurugram and Palwal.

Also, although the BJP has not specified any reasons for dropping its incumbent MLAs, party sources disclosed that the MLAs performance in the last five years was “not upto the mark”.

Party sources added that both the Cabinet ministers dropped in the first list are lobbying hard to make it in the second list, even though they have already lost the chance to represent their incumbent constituencies.

The Indian Express had first reported on September 19 that BJP was going to replace at least seven of its current MLAs for the upcoming Haryana Vidhan Sabha polls due on October 21. BJP currently has a strength of 48 MLAs in the 90-member House.

It was in October, 2018 when Vipul Goel got involved in a verbal spat with then Union Minister of State Krishan Pal, currently an MP from Faridabad.

The video of an ugly exchange of words between Goel and Krishan Pal had gone viral during Dussehra celebrations in Faridabad’s NIT ground.

Sources said that party high command got a survey conducted a few months ago and based on legislator’s performance in the last five years in his/her Assembly constituency, people’s opinion and the winnable factor of the candidate, a decision was taken by the high command in consultation with the state unit of the party and the said MLAs were replaced. While Manish Yadav replaces Rao Narbir in Badshahpur, Narender Gupta replaces Vipul Goel in Faridabad. Sita Ram Yadav has been given party ticket from Ateli in place of Santosh Yadav, while Rajbir Barara will contest on BJP ticket in place of Santosh Sarwan from Mullana.

Satya Prakash Jaravata will replace Bimla Chaudhary in Pataudi, while Ravi Taranvali shall replace Kulwant Bajigar in Guhla, Sanjay Singh will replace Tejpal Tanwar in Sohna and Karndev Kamboj will fight in the place of Shyam Singh Rana in Radaur Assembly segment.

While Manish Yadav had been BJYM’s state president, Narender Gupta had been state president of BJP’s traders wing. Sita Ram Yadav is a renowned RSS leader in southern Haryana, Rajbir Barara is an INLD turncoat and former MLA from Mullana.