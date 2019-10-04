Haryana elections: Top guns file nominations, last day today

Several top Haryana leaders from across the party lines filed their nomination papers on Thursday. The last day of filing nomination papers is Friday, October 4.

Among those who filed nominations on Thursday were BJP leaders Capt Abhimanyu from Narnaund, Ram Bilas Sharma from Mahendergarh, Prem Lata from Uchana Kalan, Kavita Jain from Sonipat, Om Prakash Dhankar from Badli, Aditya Devilal from Dabwali, Satish Nandal from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, Kanwar Pal from Jagadhri and Subhash Barala from Tohana.

INLD’s Abhay Chautala filed his papers from Ellanabad. Congress candidates Kuldeep Bishnoi (Adampur) and Randeep Surjewala (Kaithal) also filed their nominations along with Prahlad Singh from Fatehabad, Mahender Partap Singh from Badkhal, Jagbir Malik from Gohana and Kuldip Sharma from Gannaur.

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda will be filing his nomination papers on Friday.

It was the fourth day of filing nomination papers for elections to the Haryana Vidhan Sabha. A total of 475 nomination papers were filed by the candidates from 22 districts in the state.

Before filing his nomination papers, Abhimanyu addressed a gathering of his supporters and assured them that his focus in the next term will be on ensuring employment for the youth. Citing works done in his constituency during his last five year tenure, Abhimanyu sought voters support.

Backing Abhimanyu’s candidature, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who accompanied him for filing of the nomination papers, too addressed the gathering. Khattar said, “People of the state are going to elect BJP government for the next five years. This has become possible because of our utmost transparent working during last five years.”

Congress candidate from Kaithal, Randeep Surjewala, appealed to the voters of his constituency and lashed out at BJP government in the state. “In the last five years of BJP rule, the only thing that has increased are electricity bills. Employment of people was snatched. College, polytechnic, ITI, stadium, parks, new bus stand, new hospital – we all joined hands and got all these facilities together for Kaithal. Today, there is a need for a new pledge. Please empower me to create Kaithal as a city where future of our children is secure, where our traders, shopkeeper, poor, common men get a better living,” Surjewala said.

Abhay Chautala too lashed out at BJP before filing his nomination papers in Ellanabad. He also appealed to the voters to support INLD and ensure that BJP is thrown out of power in Haryana.