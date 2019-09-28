Haryana elections: Three men caught with Rs 30 lakh

THREE MEN were caught by the Panchkula police on Friday evening carrying Rs 30 lakh in cash. They carried no receipt or record of the money. Police were looking into the origin of the money.

The men were caught around 7 pm near the lights of Sector 21, Tau Devi Lal Stadium. They were in a Maruti 800 car bearing Chandigarh’s number plate when they were caught on secret information received by the police. They were kept at the Sector 5 police station.

Rajeev Miglani, incharge of Sector 5 police station, refused to reveal information about where the accused hailed from and what they were doing. “Investigations are going on and we cannot reveal anything at this juncture,” he said.

DCP Kamaldeep Goyal, when contacted, said, “It is not necessary that the money is illegal or was to be used for election. As the model code of conduct is in force, it is our duty to catch anybody with a high amount of money. If it is above Rs 10 lakh, the income tax department is called according to the protocol.

The income tax officers just reached the police station and are looking into the case. We will know more about this tomorrow.” According to the model code of conduct, no man is allowed to carry cash of more than Rs 50,000. The code was applied in the state on September 21 in view of the Assembly elections.