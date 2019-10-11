Haryana elections: Those who called me novice now call me a player, says Manohar Lal Khattar

Mocking Rahul Gandhi as “Pappu” and the Congress’s bid to replace him as a futile exercise that yielded “mari hui chuhiya”, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Thursday sharpened his attack on the senior Congress leadership, declaring, “Jo BJP se takrayega, choor-choor ho jayega (those who take on the BJP will be reduced to nothing)”.

Advertising

Speaking about the turmoil within the Congress, Khattar said, “After the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress’s national president said: ‘I don’t want to continue…find someone else, and the person should be a non-Gandhi’. Pappu announced it and resigned…They started searching with a torch…looking for a non-Gandhi family…After three months, they made Sonia Gandhi the president….They dug up a mountain and what came out was a dead rat…Because they can see nothing beyond Sonia, Rahul and the Gandhi family.”

Khattar was speaking at rally in Kaithal to canvass for BJP nominees Lila Ram Gurjar from Kaithal and Kamlesh Dhanda from Kalayat Assembly segments.

“We have fixed our target (of 75 plus seats) after studying various parameters. We have been netting wins and getting blessings of the people since 2014,” Khattar added. “Those who called me a novice in politics today call me a player,” he said. Khattar said the Opposition will not be able take on the BJP on national as well as local issues.