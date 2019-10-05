Haryana elections: Sitting MLA Anil Vij files nomination from Ambala Cantt

Sitting BJP MLA and Health Minister Anil Vij today filed his nomination papers from Ambala Cantt seat for the Haryana assembly elections . Vij before filing his papers with the SDM office, addressed his supporters at the election office Kabari Bazaa.

Advertising

Vij said that he would go to the electorate by counting development works done by him during the last five years. He said that his works were more than that done by the opposition party MLAs in 40 years.

He asked the people to weigh his works with the performance of his previous counterparts especially from Congress and claimed that these works were completed at the cost of over Rs 1800 crore. He urged his supporters to showcase development works executed by him in last five years.

Union State Minister Rattan Lal Kataria was also present to campaign for Anil Vij.

Advertising

Later, a road show was organised from the Kabari bazaar election office to SDM office where he filed his nomination papers. Talking to media, Vij said that the opposition parties were involved in infighting for getting the party ticket.

At Barara, BJP candidate Rajbir Singh filed nomination papers for the Mullana vidhan sabha seat. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was present when Rajbir filed his nomination papers.

From Congress, Venu Aggarwal filed her nomination papers from Ambala Cantt vidhan sabha seat while Jasbir Malaur from Ambala City seat.