Haryana: Remarks an insult to women, CM Khattar must apologise, says Congress

The Congress on Monday demanded an “unconditional apology” from Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar for “disgraceful remarks” made while referring to party chief Sonia Gandhi.

Haryana Congress president and former Union minister Kumari Selja said people would never forgive Khattar for the language he used for the Congress president.

“By making indecent remarks against Sonia Gandhi, you have not just insulted her, but women in general. Haryana is now called the crime capital because of the mindset of people like you… Atrocities are on the rise against women…People will never forgive you (Khattar) for the indecent language you have used for the Congress president,” Selja said.

Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev said Khattar’s remarks against the Congress president were “deplorable and unparliamentary”, adding that it was a clear reflection of the CM and the BJP’s disrespectful attitude towards women.

“We in the Congress are committed to upholding dignity in public life, but as a woman, I take offence to the disgraceful remark made and demand an unconditional apology,” she said in a statement.

“Lowering the discourse is an attempt to divert attention from the real issues that are being evaded, like joblessness and acute economic slowdown. Can anyone deny that Haryana has become the rape capital of India. Kidnappings and abductions are also on the rise. The Chief Minister has no answers to the real issues that are adversely impacting the people of Haryana especially the women,” Dev said, adding: “M L Khattar of the Beti Bachao gang has failed as Haryana has the 4th highest crime rate in the country, there is a shocking shortfall in police manpower. At 27 per cent, the shortfall is highest among the northern states…” she said.

In a tweet, Congress leader Asha Kumari also condemned Khattar, saying, “A serial offender, CM M L Khattar has no qualms about putting women respect on line to satiate political ambitions! My heart goes out to women in Haryana who had to put up with this regressive leadership for five years…”