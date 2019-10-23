Haryana elections: Re-polling underway in five booths

Toggle Menu
Some "shortcomings" had been noticed after which re-polling was ordered in these booths, state's joint chief electoral officer Dr Inder Jeet had said on Tuesday.

Re-polling began at 7 am and will end at 6 pm on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File)

Re-polling was underway in five polling booths in as many assembly constituencies of Haryana on Wednesday.
The re-polling is being held in booth number 71 of Uchana Kalan Assembly constituency in Jind district, 161 of Beri constituency in Jhajjar district, 28 of Narnaul Assembly constituency in Narnaul district, 18 of Kosli in district Rewari and booth number 113 of Prithla in Faridabad district, officials said.

Re-polling began at 7 am and will end at 6 pm on Wednesday.

Polling to 90 Assembly seats was held in Haryana on Monday. Results will be declared on Thursday

