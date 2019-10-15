Haryana elections: Raising Art 370, PM Modi dares Opposition again

In the aftermath of the revocation of special status, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have ventured on to a “new path” of “development” and “trust”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a rally in Haryana’s Ballabhgarh on Monday.

Addressing his first rally for the Haryana Assembly polls, Modi said parties opposing the government’s move in Jammu and Kashmir should explain the benefits of Article 370 to “mothers and widows of martyrs in Haryana”. Like in Maharashtra a day ago, the Prime Minister challenged Opposition parties to declare in their poll manifestos that they would “bring back Article 370 and 35A”.

“Today, India is making decisions that could not have been imagined by anyone earlier… the decision of Article 370. It was the sentiment in Haryana and across the country that Jammu and Kashmir should be brought out of violence and taken towards harmony. Today, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have started walking on a new path of development and trust.”

Targeting those who opposed the move, he said, “These people are raising questions over this decision, going abroad and asking for help. I challenge them to go to the people of Haryana and tell them that if you win, you will bring (Article) 370 back. By the time Lok Sabha elections come, write in your manifesto that if we come, we will bring (Article) 370 back, go from village to village in Haryana and explain its benefit to people, to mothers who lost their sons in Kashmir, ask them how many sons have been killed due to your affection for (Article) 370.”

He dared the Opposition to explain benefits of Article 370 to members of Dalit community, who he alleged “were not given rightful jobs” and Article 370 was cited as the reason.