Haryana Assembly elections: Rahul Gandhi calls PM Modi ‘loudspeaker’ of big businessmen

Attacking the Centre over the economic slowdown and unemployment rate, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Monday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “loudspeaker” of big businessmen and accused him of taking money from the pockets of the poor to give it away to his “rich friends”.

“Narendra Modi and Khattar are taking away your money and giving it to their 15 rich friends,” he alleged at a Congress rally in poll-bound Haryana.

Gandhi also alleged the two call themselves nationalists, but they were “selling away PSUs to their rich friends”.

In an apparent reference to the Prime Minister’s ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Texas, Rahul said: “You will see Modi only with (US President Donald) Trump and (industrialist) Ambani, but you will never see him with farmers.”

Rahul also raked up the Rafale deal and said that the government will try to deviate the focus from the issues but people of Haryana will hit them hard. “Modi’s work is to divert your attention from the real issues, so you do not ask any questions of them,” he said.

Training his guns at the media for staying silent on contentious issues he said, “They will show the ‘shastra puja’ of the Rafale (fighter jet), but would not talk about the theft in it. There is so much unemployment and they talk of Bollywood, the moon. They will show the worshipping of the Rafale (fighter jet) but will not talk about the theft in it…. There is shooting in Jim Corbett (National Park) but Modi will not say anything about what farmers want.”

Elections to the 90-seat Haryana Assembly is set to be held on October 21 and the results will be declared three days later on October 24.