Haryana elections: Nominations done, now the battle

With filing of nomination papers coming to a close Friday, the stage is set for a high stakes poll battle in Haryana. While the ruling BJP is expecting a second term with even better strength as compared to the 2014 Assembly polls, the Opposition Congress is struggling to end infighting and make a comeback in the state.

Advertising

Two other political parties, including the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) that faced mass defections over last few months, and its off-shoot the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) would also try their best to make a mark in the October 21 polls. While it is more of a battle of survival for the INLD, JJP is making its debut in the Vidhan Sabha polls.

A total of 1263 candidates filed their nomination papers on the last day. With this a total of 1846 candidates have filed their nominations for 90 assembly segments. Last date of withdrawing nomination is October 7.

BJP and Congress have nominated their candidates on all the 90 Assembly segments. The INLD recently entered into an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal and has fielded 87 candidates. The fledgling JJP has also fielded its candidates on all 90 seats.

Advertising

Beginning Saturday, all the parties would go full-throttle as they campaign across the state with their star campaigners wooing electorate in favour of their nominees.

Stark differences are being witnessed in the campaigns of the two national parties – the BJP and the Congress.

While BJP leaders are campaigning with a solo slogan – “Abki baar 75 paar”, several Congress contestants are busy in projecting themselves as the party’s Chief Minister nominee. Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had already declared himself as the party’s CM candidate during a rally he had called on August 18 in Rohtak. During the rally he had also issued an ultimate to his party and had even declared his poll-manifesto. It was only after the rally that Congress effected a chage of guard in state and also named Hooda its CLP leader.

In the road show of party’s another senior leader Randeep Surjewala in Kaithal, his supporters raised slogans projecting him as the party’s CM nominee – “Hamaara CM kaise ho, Bhai Randeep jaisa ho”.

Congress infighting hit an all time low recently, when its former state unit chief Ashok Tanwar and his supporters protested outside AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi’s residence and accused the party of “selling tickets” and “ignoring committed party workers”. Tanwar, on Thursday addressed a press conference in New Delhi and announced his resignation from all the committees constituted by the party.

Congress’s other senior leaders including Kiran Choudhry and Capt Ajay Yadav too have expressed their dissatisfaction and resentment on the manner in which the party has chosen its candidates.

The ruling BJP in Haryana, which has a strength of 48 in the 90-member House, is focusing its entire campaign on achieving the target of winning of 75 plus seats.

Several Union ministers have reached Haryana and accompanied party’s candidates for filing their nominations over last four days.

The BJP has fielded Commonwealth Games medallist Babita Phogat (29) and Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt from Dadri and Baroda constituencies respectively.

Babita exuded confidence that like sports, she will make a mark in politics too and motivate many women to take the political plunge. “Women, players and youth will be my priority and for them I will keep doing one or the other thing,” Babita said.

On his campaign trail in Baroda, Dutt echoed similar sentiments. “It is not just me, but entire nation has been impressed and impacted by the pro-people policies of our governments at the Centre and in Haryana,” he said. “For me, politics is a platform to serve,” he added.

Former India Hockey team captain Sandeep Singh, whose miraculous recovery and comeback after a gunshot injury inspired the Daljit Dosanjh-starrer Bollywood flick “Soorma”, also lauded Modi.

The third major political party in the fray in Haryana, the INLD declared its last list of 17 candidates giving the nominees barely a few hours to file their nomination papers. INLD’s splinter faction JJP too declared its last set of five candidates in the morning. According to the seventh list, the JJP has fielded former Congress legislator Anita Yadav’s son Samrat from Ateli segment. The party also announced candidates for the Nalwa, Bhiwani, Tosham and Ferozepur Jhirka segments.

A party spokesperson said JJP, which is contesting the Assembly polls independently, has now announced candidates for all the 90 segments.

Advertising

After sweeping all 10 Parliamentary seats in May 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP is riding high expecting better results than 2014 Assembly polls. At least nine out of 10 BJP candidates for Lok Sabha, for the first time in Haryana, had won with thumping margins, while one won by a wafer-thin margin in Rohtak.

(With agency inputs)