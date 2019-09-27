Haryana elections: Ministers, MPs seek tickets for kin, BJP leadership says no

Union Ministers Krishan Pal Gurjar and Rao Inderjit Singh are among the senior BJP leaders who have sought tickets for their close relatives for the Assembly elections in Haryana.

But BJP’s national leadership has categorically said that the party will not field close relatives of sitting MLAs, MPs and civic body heads, sources said.

According to a source, six party MPs wanted their close family members to be fielded in the October 21 election. The BJP is expected to announce its candidates for the 90-member Assembly on Sunday. While the core group of Haryana BJP has already held a series of meetings this week, the party’s central election committee is expected to meet on Sunday.

Sources said the BJP national leadership may make an exception for Jat leader Chaudhary Birender Singh, who has offered to give up his Rajya Sabha membership if his wife Prem Lata, MLA from Uchana Kalan in Haryana, gets an election ticket.

Earlier, Singh had resigned from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet ahead of the Lok Sabha elections after his son, Brijendra Singh, got a ticket to contest the polls. Brijendra Singh is currently MP from Hisar.

Singh had joined the BJP after quitting the Congress in 2014.

“The fact that he had given up his Cabinet post, has offered to resign from Rajya Sabha and because she (Prem Lata) is a sitting MLA could make the leadership review its stand. It’s an exceptional case,” said a source. To others, the source said, it has been conveyed in clear terms that the party would not entertain requests for tickets for family members.

Meanwhile, the party’s poll prospects in Haryana received yet another boost with Olympic medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, former Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh and Akali Dal MLA Balkaur Singh joining the BJP on Thursday.

State BJP chief Subhash Barala lauded the two sportspersons for their contribution to the country and asserted that their presence will help the party achieve its mission of winning over 75 seats.

The BJP’s national media head Anil Baluni said that entry of such personalities in the run-up to the election indicated a “pro-incumbency wave” in the state.

Dutt, who received the Padma Shri in 2013, said he has been impressed with the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the move to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir has triggered a “new revolution”. Modi had shown “good things can be done in politics”, he added.

Sandeep Singh said he had served the country as a sportsperson and will now serve it as a politician. The former captain of the Indian hockey team was seriously injured when he was accidentally shot in 2006. He was on wheelchair for a year, but later made a comeback.