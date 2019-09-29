Haryana: Mainstream parties to begin declaring candidates today

Most of the mainstream political parties in Haryana are likely to announce their first list of candidates, Sunday, the day the Navratras begin. While BJP is likely to come out with its first list Sunday, Congress may announce its candidates a day later. The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which has already announced seven of its candidates, is likely to announce its second list of 40 names by October 2. the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) is also likely to announce its first list of candidates on October 2.

No nomination papers are going to be accepted

Advertising

Sunday and on October 2, on account of both days being holidays. The last day of filing nomination papers is October 4 and last day of withdrawal of nominations is October 7.

Haryana goes to polls on October 21. The counting will be done on October 24.

For the 90 assembly segments, BJP claims to have has received applications from more than 2000 ticket aspirants. The Congress too announced Saturday that it has got 1200 applications from ticket seekers.

Advertising

The screening committee of Congress, chaired by Haryana Congress in-charge Ghulam Nabi Azad, met in New Delhi Saturday to finalise the first list of candidates. The meeting was attended among others by state Congress chief Kumari Selja and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. The meeting is likely to continue on Sunday, too.

“The candidates with maximum chances of winning the seat will be fielded so that Congress could give people a strong alternative against the candidates of the ruling BJP. The names of the candidates would be soon approved by the party high command. For the 90 seats, about 1200 workers have applied for the party tickets. For each seat, a massive exercise is being conducted before finalising the name of the best candidate,” said Kumari Selja.

“In our campaign, we will expose the failures of the BJP government in the state. Before coming to power in 2014, BJP had made numerous promises to people of Haryana. They never fulfilled the promises. The unemployed youth didn’t get jobs, farmers didn’t get adequate price for their produce. This government is misleading people in the name of development. Congress will try that this time the electorate is not fooled or misled by the BJP,” she added.

Talking about the party’s manifesto, Selja said, “We will make only those promises that can be fulfilled. We had sought suggestions from people and received thousands of them. After examining all those, Congress will release a comprehensive manifesto”.

Senior INLD leader Abhay Chautala too said Saturday that his party will declare its candidates on October 2. Talking to mediapersons in Fatehabad, Abhay also hinted at accepting all those who had deserted INLD and joined the BJP, if they want to come back.