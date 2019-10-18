Haryana elections: JJP promises 75 per cent quota in jobs for state youth, cash dole for mothers

The Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) has promised 75 per cent reservation for Haryana residents in government and private jobs and a monthly honorarium of Rs 3,000 to every mother for bringing up two children if the party is voted to power in the upcoming Assembly polls.

In its manifesto comprising 160 promises, the party has also promised free education to girls up to the PhD level. Free change of land use for farmers to enable them to pursue self-employment is also among the promises.

The party has also promised closure of liquor vends in villages and farm loan waiver.

The JJP says its manifesto is aimed at building a Haryana dreamt by Dushyant’s great grandfather and former deputy PM Devi Lal.

Releasing the manifesto, JJP secretary general K C Bangar said youths belonging to rural areas will get 10 additional marks in competitive exams and the exams will be held in hometowns if the party is voted to power. Regulation of fee structure in private schools, hostels for youths studying in coaching centres, Kisan Model Schools and a monthly allowance of Rs 11,000 for unemployed but educated youth are among the other promises.

Bangar further said the JJP will restart the old pension scheme for government employees. “To bring farmers out of the vicious circle of debt, the JJP will waive off their loans and provide free tubewell connections to them,” said Bangar. The JJP has also promised monthly old-age pension of Rs 5,100.

Explained All eyes on young voters The JJP is the latest to promise reservation in jobs for Haryana residents if it comes to power in the state, indicating that unemployment is a key issue in this election. Earlier, the Congress and the INLD have made similar promises to woo young voters. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, too, recently announced that the government would examine the possibility of giving priority to youths from Haryana in recruitment for government jobs.

Bangar said the party, if voted to power, will install water purifier ROs in villages and provide free treatment to the patients of jaundice and hepatitis. “If JJP is voted to power, the biggest temple of Guru Ravidas will come up in Kurukshetra and the world’s tallest statute of Shaheed Bhagat Singh will be built in Jind,” he said.