Haryana elections: Issues that will dominate 2019 assembly election

During the times of CM Bhajanlal, every citizen had the privilege of enjoying good infrastructure and roads. Look at the state of affairs now. For doctors, security remains a big issue. Patients come to the hospitals with a lot of expectations, if these expectations are not fulfilled, they stop at nothing to convey their anger. Especially at government facilities, we see this every day. Even though the government promises free check-ups and medicine to all, the facility provided is far from fair. Hundreds of people mob the doctors every day due to the shortage of staff. The specialised medicines needed by the patients are never available. Even to get basic medicines, there is always a long queue. Dr Amarjeet Chauhan, Incharge Emergency, Civil Hospital

The government should increase its spending on healthcare with renewed emphasis on preventive healthcare. Lifestyle diseases are increasing exponentially and it should be focused on. I would suggest opening wellness centres to educate communities on healthy living. Emphasis should also be put on mental health as by 2020 WHO estimates that the number of patients with depression will be second to heart diseases. There is a need eliminate the stigma around mental health. World over governments are advocating stress free lifestyle and its imperative is that we follow the same. The government should take the stakeholders onboard amd form healthcare policies which are convenient for both the patients and the doctors. Dr Sachin Kaushik, Psychiatrist

The govenment should focus on protection of basic rights of doctors. It has repeatedly happened that patients misbehave with doctors. Doctors even face life-threating situation at times and nobody comes to their rescue. Doctors are not God and we do all we can to save lives. Policies should be formed, keeping in mind the protection of doctors, so that we can perform our duties with free minds and full interest without any fear. Dr Isha Jindal, Physician

Giving doctors must be given the needed security and it must be ensured that their dignity is intact at their work place. Medical profession is considered to be one of the most noble professions and should not become the victim of baseless allegations by people, who believe that a doctor would want to hurt a patient’s life. A government doctor, remains at the beck and call of patients all through the day and night, without any added benefits. Respect and protection is the only thing we demand. Dr Shivani Satija, Dental Surgeon, Civil Hospital

Looking at the prevailing scenario, the most important aspect in health sector is the safety of doctors and support staff. Now a days doctors are working in a state fear and extreme stress due to the alarming rise in violence against them. Even the authorities do not seem interested when it comes to the state of doctors, the pressure we work in and the extreme imbalance of demand and supply ratio of doctors in the country. When a case of violence against a doctor pops up, the doctor is blamed, particularly in Haryana. So I want to see this as a major issue this election. Dr Amit Bishnoi, Pediatrician at Alchemist Hospital

As a resident of Haryana, I would like all-round development in the state. Even though Haryana government has worked hard in the past five years, the government should pay more attention to environment friendly policies. Stray cattle, which is a nuisance in Haryana must be taken care of. Education and employment for all is also necessary. For medical professionals, the facilities and infrastructure provided must be improved. Dr Jaspreet Bhatt, Dental services