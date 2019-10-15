In Jalalabad, bigwigs gloat over credit for works, candidates take a back seat

AS THE campaign for Jalalabad seat gathers momentum, a show of chest-thumping by political heavyweights over work they have done for the area has somewhat robbed the actual candidates of the limelight.

Advertising

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, whose resignation after becoming Ferozepur MP necessitated this bypoll, has been saying that Jalalabad’s registry is in his name and he has given it on lease to his party candidate. Claiming that he will contest yet again from Jalalabad in 2022, Sukhbir had recently said while campaigning for SAD candidate Raj Singh, that he (Sukhbir) is the “real MLA” of the area.

Interestingly, Raj Singh in his vote appeal himself said he has come to serve this constituency for two years and hence seeks the people’s support. AAP has called Raj Singh a “temporary candidate” and also compared him to a “handkerchief kept to reserve a seat”.

Meanwhile, Sher Singh Ghubaya, former SAD MP from Ferozepur and now a Congress leader, has been seen campaigning for Congress candidate Raminder Awla.

Advertising

Ghubaya, a Rai Sikh, has been seen in almost every village meeting along with Awla. Before Awla’s speech, he has been seen seeking votes for the candidate. In Kathgarh village on Friday, Ghubaya had said, “I was the one who had asked Sukhbir Badal to contest from Jalalabad.

I was MLA of Jalalabad at that time. I vacated this seat for him, but he cheated the people of the area. Border villages are still not getting clean drinking water despite him (Sukhbir) being MLA of Jalalabad since 2009.” Ghubaya had won from Jalalabad twice — in 1997 and 2007 — and later remained MP of Ferozepur for two terms (2009-2019). He won all elections on a SAD ticket, but had left the party this year due to differences with the SAD president and had contested from Ferozepur Lok Sabha on a Congress ticket this year. He lost to Sukhbir by over 2 lakh votes.

“I served you all as MLA and MP of Ferozepur twice. Consider Awla as my face and vote for him,” Ghubaya recently said at a rally.

Rai Sikhs comprise nearly 47 per cent of the population of Jalalabad. Congress ministers as well as PPCC president Sunil Jakhar are campaigning in the area. Responding to Sukhbir’s statement calling Jalalabad his property, he said,

“The statement…is a shame for democracy…India is a democratic country and here only voters have the power to elect their representative by exercising their right to vote.”

Responding to another remark made by the SAD president that both the “registry and Girdawari” of Jalalabad constituency were in his name and that he is “offering” the seat to his party candidate, Jakhar said, “This is not the SGPC president’s election where the Badal family will decide. The wise voters will decide who will represent them in Punjab Vidhan Sabha.”