Haryana elections: In its ‘iman patra’, Swaraj India promises 20 lakh jobs at `20k crore

The Swaraj India, which is making its electoral debut, Saturday rolled its manifesto for Octover 21 Haryana Assembly polls promising to create 20 lakh employment opportunities at an outlay of Rs 20,000 crore and recruitment of 50,000 doctors and health workers.

Advertising

The outfit, which is claiming to offer alternative and issue based politics, has named its manifesto “Iman Patra” (letter of faith). .

Party chief Yogendra Yadav told reporters here that the unemployment is the biggest problem in the state, but no political party has come out with any blueprint or roadmap to address this issue.

He said as per a Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) report, at least 20 lakh people are unemployed in Haryana. “We are bringing seven missions in our manifesto to address the problem of unemployment,” he said.

Advertising

The psephologist-turned-politician said a sum of at least Rs 20,000 crore is needed to create job opportunities for 20 lakh people in the state.

For raising money to fund the Rs 20,000 crore budget for employment creation, Yadav said efforts would be made to recover outstanding tax of Rs 25,000 crore. He said two per cent vacant land tax should be imposed on vacant plots in urban areas on the lines of tax being collected in similar way in several countries. Money could also be raised through levying additional house tax in city areas, he added.

Underscoring the need for improving education system, the party proposed to hire more nursery teachers to teach students aged three to six years in villages. “This step will generate employment opportunities to 73,000 people,” he said.

“As many as 5 lakh families may get employment through the campaign of cleaning, plantation and water conservation of all 15,000 ponds of Haryana,” said Yadav who was accompanied by party’s state president Rajiv Godara and senior leaders Deepak Lamba and SP Singh.

He said that as many as 2 lakh persons may get jobs every year if employment is provided in urban areas on the pattern of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

The Swaraj India also proposed to raise support prices for major crops including wheat, paddy, ‘bajra’ etc, asserting that farming sector needed to be supported by remunerative prices to growers for their crops. He also proposed to introduce separate budget for the farming sector.

The party has also proposed to offer incentives to companies, offering employment to local youths, said Yadav.

“In place of the present Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme, the state government will start its crop insurance scheme through a public sector insurance company, if Swaraj India is voted to power,” he said. “Tenants who are not the owners of the land but are doing share or contract farming will be given all the facilities given to the farmers,” he said.

The Swaraj India has fielded 28 candidates in Haryana out of total 90 assembly seats.