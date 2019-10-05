Haryana elections: In Congress list, ‘rebel’ Ashok Tanwar

Former Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar, who protested outside AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi’s home in Delhi over the distribution of tickets, figures in the party list of 40 star campaigners for the October 21 assembly polls in the state.

Advertising

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was among the party’s top campaigners in the last Lok Sabha polls, but has remained out of favour of the Congress government in Punjab, has been kept out. Several other leaders from Punjab, including Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, state party chief president Sunil Jakhar and Punjab Education minister Vijay Inder Singla will campaign for its nominees in Haryana.

The 40-member list includes the party’s top central leadership — former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Chief ministers from other Congress-ruled states – Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan — too will seek votes for the party, which is eyeing to wrest power in Haryana from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Advertising

Despite openly expressing resentment over the party’s list of candidates in Haryana, Tanwar too is being called upon to campaign. He had earlier resigned from all party panels and protested outside 10, Janpath in New Delhi, claiming that he had heard of bribes being paid for Congress tickets in Haryana.

It was not yet clear if Tanwar will campaign and for which candidates.

Others in the list of Haryana campaigners include Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel, who is Congress general secretary-in charge for Haryana, and Hooda.

Anand Sharma, Salman Khurshid, Haryana party chief Kumari Selja, Ajay Singh Yadav, Kiran Chaudhary, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kuldeep Bishnoi, Rajiv Shukla, Sachin Pilot, Raj Babbar, Pawan Khera, Mukesh Agnihotri and Naghma will also campaign for the party candidates.