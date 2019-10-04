Haryana elections: Gurgaon BJP MLA denied ticket, he says wife will contest

With just a day left for filing of nominations for the Haryana Assembly polls, the resentment within the BJP intensified with the party’s Gurgaon MLA, Umesh Aggarwal, announcing that he will field his wife Anita Aggarwal from the constituency as an Independent candidate.

The BJP has announced the candidates for all 90 seats that will go to the polls on October 21. Aggarwal was denied the party ticket.

The Gurgaon MLA, who has not been on good terms with CM Manohar Lal Khattar, on Thursday tweeted in Hindi, “Look at the blade of this axe, some have been axed while some are ready to be chopped off.”

If Anita files nomination, she will be pitted against BJP’s official candidate Sudhir Singla, who happens to be the father-in-law of Aggarwal’s nephew.

Sources close to the Aggarwal and Singla families said that efforts were on to pacify the Gurgaon MLA who was “hurt over the party’s decision to drop him”.

Aggarwal on Wednesday had held a show of strength in Gurgaon.

Aggarwal earlier had come out in support of Rao Inderjit Singh when BJP denied ticket to the Gurgaon MP’s daughter Aarti Rao. Hours before the BJP announced its first list of 78 candidates for the Assembly polls on Monday, Aggarwal had advised the party that ignoring “Rao Inderjit will cost BJP dear”.

BJP’s Guhla MLA Kulwant Ram Bazigar too has been sulking after being denied a ticket. He said he will remain with the BJP, but the party should tell him why he has not been renominated.

The denial of a ticket left at least one leader literally in tears. Samalkha MLA Ravinder Machrauli, who joined the BJP ahead of the polls, broke down before his supporters.