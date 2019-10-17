Haryana elections: Goal of 75 seats easy to accomplish, says Jai Ram Thakur

“I believe the goal of 75 (of 90 seats) is easy to accomplish in Haryana. If Article 370 can be scrapped, anything can be done,” said Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur at a rally on Wednesday in Barwala, Panchkula, while campaigning for local candidate Gian Chand Gupta.

He also called BJP “the biggest party not just in the country but in the world”.

“Last elections, we were doubtful if BJP will form a government in Haryana or not. There were whispers of it happening but we were doubtful. There used to be a time for BJP in Haryana when even our security deposits would be forfeited (zamaanat zapt), we would walk into cities and villages for campaigning and see no BJP flags anywhere. All of this isn’t old news. This used to happen just a while back but last election changed everything. A new dawn of politics with a new leadership began and Haryana became the epicentre of development in India. This was the first time ever that BJP formed a government without any pre-poll or post-poll alliance,” said the Himachal CM.

Speaking about his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar, he said, “Amit Shah, Manohar and I were sitting together during Amit Shah’s visit when he asked Manohar about his hope from elections this time, to which Manohar had replied that they will easily win 70 seats, to which Amit Shah had replied that we should win 80.”

Talking about Khattar’s tenure and the overall development of Haryana, Thakur said, “Development picked up pace, the society got its respect when corruption ended in the state. Jobs allotted in Haryana government under Manohar have been allotted with transparency, without corruption. The CM window that Manohar opened has helped solve issues faced by more than 5 lakh people. BJP’s win in the state is assured, the only matter remains is the number of seats we will bag.”

Talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to America, he said, “Modi has brought a change in the world’s point of view. He is now recognised as a world leader. When he went to America, 60-70,000 people came to listen to him. Trump was forced to call Modi the father of the nation, even though we all know it was Mahatma Gandhi as he (Trump) was just trying to convey his feelings. Our country needed a strong leader. Modi will not rule for 5 or 10 years, but much more than that.”

Talking about the abrogation of Article 370, he said, “Nobody would have thought 370 could be scrapped without bloodshed. But since the removal, no media or newspaper has reported any. During my time in J&K, I used to look at its secretariat without our tri-coloured national flag and we could not do anything. But now India stands truly united with a single flag from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Since the abrogation of Article 370, which stood as a barrier to an emotional bond (Bhaavnaamak rishta) between the state and the country, 104 schemes of the Centre have been applied in J&K.”