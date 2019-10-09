Haryana elections: Gian Chand has failed to develop Panchkula, says Chander Mohan

In the war of words ahead of the Assembly polls, the Congress’ Panchkula candidate Chander Mohan said that BJP MLA Gian Chand Gupta had failed to develop Panchkula, and also added that it only during Congress rule that the city witnessed any development.

Chander Mohan was retorting to Gian Chand’s remarks that the BJP had accomplished tasks in a period of five years, that the Congress could not in its ten years rule. His reply came at a public meeting at Saketari Mahadevapura.

He said, “Gian Chand has been completely unsuccessful in developing Panchkula. The BJP has been fooling people by laying the foundation stones of projects right before the elections.”

Commenting on a board about meeting timings, placed outside Gian Chand’s office, Chander Mohan said, “It is for you to decide whether they need an MLA who keeps his doors open to the public day and night, or the one,

who meets the public only for an hour.”

Chander Mohan also attended the Dussehra ceremony in Barwala, along with his wife, Seema Bishnoi, who was the Chief Guest of the event. Speaking at the event, Chander Mohan said, “When the election results come on October 24, good will prevail over evil.”

Many former councilors of the Indian National Lok Dal too joined the Congress on Tuesday.

These included, former councilors Subhash Nishad, Sharanjit Kaur, Sunita Rani, former INLD vice-president Indrajit Bariach, former Youth INLD president Sonu Goyat, Mahila Mandal president Anita Rani, Amarjeet Sarpanch, Gurindra Singh Bittu, Surendra Singh and Harindra Singh, among others.

Besides Chander Mohan, his wife and his son have also been campaigning across the city.

Youth Congress leader and Chander Mohan’s son Siddharth Bishnoi held a meeting with the youth activists in Sector 8 and discussed ways to reach out to the youth.

He also went on a door-to-door campaign in Sector 26 and Sector 28. He was accompanied by Youth Congress Panchkula president Mukesh Sirswal and senior leaders, including Anil Pangotra and Sohi. A Youth Worker Conference was also organised by Vikas Chautala in Sector 4 of Haripur. The conference recorded the presence of a large number of youth.

Chander Mohan’s wife Seema Bishnoi went on door-to-door campaigning in Sector 14 of Panchkula. She was accompanied by Anil Kumar, Pramod Dabla, Dharmendra, Koshik, Sharma, Sourav, Aman and Vinod.