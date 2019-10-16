Haryana elections: For 70 years our farmers’ water flowed into Pakistan, will stop it, says PM Modi

In his second visit to Haryana in two days ahead of Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the Congress of spreading rumours about Article 370 and urged the people of the state to “punish” the party when they vote on October 21. Modi addressed two poll meetings in Dadri and Kurukshetra’s Thanesar town.

At Dadri town in southern Haryana, the PM said he had initiated work to stop the flow of India’s share of water to Pakistan.

“For the past 70 years, the water of farmers of India, Haryana, kept flowing to Pakistan. Modi will stop this water and will bring (it) to your home… The farmers of Haryana, Rajasthan have a right on this water,” the PM said.

The region where the PM was speaking, faces scarcity of irrigation as well as drinking water. Water scarcity is an issue that has traction among voters here.

The PM also said: “I have been told that the water could not reach canals here for the past 20-25 years, but it has now started flowing.”

Speaking in southern Haryana — which has a sizeable presence of ex-servicemen — the PM again dared the Opposition to revoke his government’s decision to abrogate special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Modi said there was a feeling in Haryana and the rest of the country that J&K needed to be pulled out of the spiral of violence. “In a few decades, 40,000 people have died in Jammu and Kashmir. A large number of them included our soldiers and several families from Haryana…” he said.

Attacking the Congress, he said: “If you have courage, then say that Article 370 decision would be overturned.”

The PM added: “The entire country is with Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, but few leaders of the Congress are busy spreading rumours about this decision in the country and in the world… My brothers and sisters in Congress, you may abuse Modi as much as you can. You are free to import abuses from Bangkok, Thailand and Vietnam, I don’t have any problem. Lekin meharbani karke, Hindustan jis tarike se aaj himmat ke sath aage bad raha hai, uski peeth par chhura ghopna band kar dijiye (But the way the country is progressing, kindly stop stabbing it in the back).”

“Should they not be punished severely? Would you do that on October 21?” he asked.

At his rally in the religious town of Thanesar, Kurukshetra, Modi asked people if they were happy with the induction of the French fighter jet, saying the move had strengthened the Indian armed forces.

“But I don’t know what happens to Congress leaders. They get upset over matters that bring joy to countrymen,” he said.

Maintaining that the M L Khattar government has provided a clean and transparent administration in Haryana, he claimed that the state was a “den of corruption” when the Congress was in power.

‘Xi said he saw Dangal’

At his speech in Dadri, where BJP has fielded Commonwealth Gold medal winning wrestler Babita Phogat, Modi said: “Few days back, when we had gathered for an informal summit, the Chinese President told me that he had watched Dangal movie. He said that our daughters do an awesome job. As I listened to him, I felt proud about the power of Haryana.” —(WITH PTI INPUTS)