Haryana elections: Filing of nomination papers begins today

The notification for Haryana Assembly polls will be issued September 27 after the process of filing nomination papers for Assembly polls too will begin. The nominations can be filed till October 4, the scrutiny will be done on October 5 and the candidates can withdraw their names by October 7. Polling for 90 assembly seats would be held on October 21, and counting on October 24.

Advertising

It is unlikely that any nomination will be filed Friday as mainstream political parties are yet to name their candidates. While BJP is likely to come up with its first list on September 29, Congress is expected to declare it a day later. The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) has named seven candidates and the AAP 22 and the parties are likely to announce remaining names on October 1 and 2, respectively. INLD has also announced that it will come out with its first list of candidates on October 2.

“For the election expenses, candidate is required to open a separate bank account in his own name or jointly with the election agent one day before nomination. The electoral spending limit for the candidate has been fixed at Rs 28 lakh, though the candidate can spend up to Rs 10,000 in cash and the amount of more than that is mandatory to be paid through RTGS / NEFT / DD / Cheques”, said Dr. Inder Jeet, joint chief electoral officer, Haryana.

He added, “The nomination paper can be submitted either before the returning officer or before the assistant returning officer from 11 am to 3 pm. A nomination can be filed by the candidate himself or by a proposer. The entire proceedings of submission and acceptance of nomination papers will be videographed”.

Advertising

He informed that only three vehicles within a radius of 100 meters of the office of RO will be at the time of filing the nomination in the offices of returning officers.

“The maximum number of persons allowed to enter the office of RO or ARO at the time of filing nomination has been limited to five including the candidate”, the CEO added.