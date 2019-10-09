Haryana elections: Ex-Congress leader Sampat Singh to join BJP today

After resigning from the Congress, six-time MLA, Sampat Singh, will join the Bhartiya Janta Party on Wednesday.

Sources close to Singh said that the BJP chief Amit Shah will get him inducted into the party fold at Meham where he will be coming to address a poll rally.

A former state Home and Finance Minister Sampat Singh had left the Congress after denial of the party ticket from Nalwa as well Adampur constituency.

The veteran leader had resigned from the Congress on Monday, alleging that he wasn’t given his due in the party and was not even informed why he was denied the ticket to contest the October 21 Assembly polls.

“I have quit the Congress. I was extremely upset at not being granted the party ticket,” Singh had said after resigning.

Singh, who was also a minister in the erstwhile Indian National Lok Dal government in the state, had quit the INLD to join the Congress ahead of the 2009 elections.