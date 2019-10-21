Haryana elections: Day before voting, EC notice to BJP candidate over EVM remark

The Election Commission on Sunday issued a showcause notice to BJP’s Assandh candidate, Bakshish Singh Virk, for purportedly making controversial remarks about EVMs in a video clip that went viral on social media.

The EC also appointed a 1982-batch retired IAS officer as a “special observer” to conduct elections peacefully and transparently in Assandh, Karnal district.

“After the video circulated on social media, the Election Commission took cognizance and issued a showcause notice to Virk,” Haryana’s Joint Chief Electoral Officer Dr Inder Jeet said.

In the 43-second video clip, Singh, a sitting BJP MLA seeking re-election, purportedly says: “A mistake of 5 seconds, you will have to bear for five years. Whoever you vote for, we will get to know who voted for whom. This misconception should not be there. We deliberately do not tell. But if somebody asks, we will tell him who he voted for. Because Modi ji’s eyes are very sharp. Manohar Lal’s eyes are also very sharp.”

He purportedly adds: “Whoever you vote for, it will go to the flower only. Whichever button you want, you can press, but it will be of flower only. We have fitted a part in the machine.” Bakshish was addressing a small gathering in a village.

Virk, however, has dismissed the video as “doctored”, calling it a conspiracy to defame him and his party.

Talking to The Indian Express, Virk said, “Some local channel reporter made this video. It is doctored and a concocted version has been uploaded. All I meant was that people will say that whoever they voted for, their votes went to the BJP alone. I respect the Election Commission and have full faith in the EVMs. This is a conspiracy to defame me and my party. ”

The remarks in the video led to various parties complaining to the EC.

Dr Inder Jeet, Joint Chief Electoral Officer, Haryana, said: “The Election Commission of India, after taking strict cognizance of the video going viral from Assandh assembly constituency, has appointed Mr Vinod Zutshi, former Deputy Election Commissioner as a special observer in the constituency.”

A statement by the Commission said that “Zutshi has been requested to proceed to the constituency to take necessary corrective action and ensure free, fair and peaceful election”.

Hitting out at the BJP, Aam Aadmi Party’s state president Naveen Jaihind said, “It is absolutely absurd. BJP MLA is openly admitting that a part is fitted in the EVM and whichever button people will press, the vote shall go for ‘Lotus’ only. Election Commission must take stern action against the BJP. Not only him, even Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that EVM means ‘Every Vote for Modi, Every Vote for Manohar’. It misleads the voters. Election Commission must take action against such violations.”

Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja said the the BJP “knows that it will be rejected by the people” and that is why its MLA was making such remarks. Congress leader Shamsher Gogi and JJP demanded that the EC should cancel Virk’s candidature. —(WITH PTI INPUTS)