Haryana elections: Congress puts vote bank over country, says Amit Shah

Five days before Haryana votes to elect a new state Assembly, Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah Wednesday addressed three rallies in Faridabad, Jhajjar and Gurgaon where he attacked the Congress party and its leaders on Article 370 and NRC, accusing them of not taking a stand on nationalistic issues to protect their ‘vote bank’.

Advertising

He again said that the BJP will “remove infiltrators from the country by 2024”. Shah also criticised the Congress for “opposing” the law against instant triple talaq. Praising the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, he said: “Narendra Modi sarkaar ne duniya mein Bharat ka samman badhane ka kaam kiya hai (The Narendra Modi government has raised India’s stature in the world).”

Speaking about the NRC at the Faridabad rally, Shah said: “Abhi abhi maine ek bhaashan kiya, ki hum NRC laayenge, ghoospetiyon ko nikalenge, toh Congress ke pet mein dard shuru ho .Yeh Congress party kehti hai ghuspetiyon ko kyun nikaal rahe ho, kahaan jayengenge, kya khayenge, kahaan rahenge, Hooda sahib aap ke mausere bhai lagte hain kya, kyun itni chinta kar rahe ho aap (Recently, I gave a speech that we will bring NRC, remove infiltrators. It gave the Congress party a stomach ache. They say if you remove infiltrators, where will they go, what will they eat, where will they live. Hooda sir, are they your maternal cousins, why are you worried about them so much?).”

He added: “Unko virodh karne do, main bata deta hoon, 2024 se pehle ek ek ghuspetiye ko chun chun kar nikaalne ka kaam Bharatiya Janata Party karegi (Let them oppose, I assure you, before 2024, BJP remove every single infiltrator from the country one by one).”

Advertising

Shah said that while PM Narendra Modi had fulfilled the long-pending wish of the people with the abrogation of the special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, Congress was the only one opposing it.

“Ek aur BJP, uske saathi dal, aur dher saari partiyan 370 ka hatane ka samarthan kar rahi thi, aur dossri or ek Congress party thi jo 370 hataane ka virodh kar rahi thi. Koi nayi baat nahi hai, Congress party jab bhi rasthrawaad ka savaal ata hai apne votebank ke karan who stand nahi le sakte (On the one hand, BJP, its allies and several other parties were supporting the move to remove Article 370. On the other hand, there was the Congress party, which was opposing the decision. This is nothing new. Whenever it is a matter of nationalism due to its vote bank, Congress is unable to take a stand),”the BJP chief said.

He added that Pakistan was using Article 370 to mislead the youth of Kashmir and put weapons in their hands. Shah said that despite “more than 40,000” being killed because of terrorism, Congress failed to remove Article 370.

Further taking on the Congress, he said: “Haryana ki janta ke saamne spasht karde Congress party ki dhaara 370 hataane ke paksh mein ap ho ya nahi.who nahi kahenge, kyunki desh ki jagah unko apni satta, apna votebank pyaari hai (Congress party should make it clear before the people of Haryana whether they are in favor of removing Article 370 or not. They will not say, because instead of the country, their own power, their vote bank, is dear to them).”

He alleged that former prime minister Manmohan Singh kept mum “when Pakistan-sponsored terrorists beheaded our soldiers and mutilated their bodies after infiltrating into our country.”

He accused Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who was Haryana CM twice, of usurping farmers’ land. “These people were doing ‘dalali’ (acting as middlemen),” he alleged.

WITH PTI INPUTS