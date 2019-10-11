Haryana elections: Congress’ biggest battle against fake news spread by BJP, says Selja

Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja Thursday said its biggest battle in the state is against “fake news spread by the BJP” on social media.

Advertising

Speaking at a social media workshop organised by the party in Gurgaon, Selja warned her party workers to stay alert regarding such news.

“Our battle is against fake news, which the BJP is an expert in spreading. This is done at many levels, either they spread fake news under anonymous names, or spread propaganda from their own handle, or else from below… it seems like it is their sympathisers through whom they do it,” said Selja.

The state chief added that fake news is spread both “directly and in a twisted way”, with the latter being news that “does not seem like it is being spread by BJP”. “It is not a straight political attack and influences people’s minds in a twisted way,” she said.

Advertising

Urging party workers to combat this, Selja said, “You have to become alert. This is the social media army of our Congress party… You should focus on issues, your own issues… step up to counter their fake news. Thirdly, expose BJP’s failures in the state and Centre. And finally, bring to people Congress’s good work.”

Laying out the failures of the Khattar government, Selja focussed on the issue of drugs, which she said has “moved towards Haryana since the situation became strict in Punjab”, and rising unemployment.

She also questioned why the BJP dropped several of its sitting MLAs. “They cancelled tickets of so many of their leaders. Something must have happened… maybe due to some scam or some other failures. They have no issues to talk about, so they bring in NRC, Article 370.”

Among those who were dropped is Gurgaon’s sitting MLA Umesh Aggarwal. Although his wife had initially filed her nomination for the elections after he was passed over by the party, she too withdrew her nomination Monday, the last day for doing so.

Congress, meanwhile, has fielded Sukhbir Katariya from Gurgaon. Speaking to the press after the workshop, Selja confirmed that the party will release its Haryana manifesto Friday.