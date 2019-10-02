Former Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ashok Tanwar and his supporters Wednesday protested outside the party headquarters in New Delhi alleging corruption in the distribution of tickets for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections.

Tanwar alleged that the tickets were being distributed on ‘whims and fancies’ and were being “sold”, ignoring those who had worked for the party for years. “For five years I gave my blood and sweat for Congress. Leadership in Haryana has been destroyed. We’ve been dedicated to the party. Why give tickets to those who’ve recently joined and criticised Congress earlier,” ANI quoted Tanwar as saying.

“The ticket for Sohna assembly seat was sold for Rs 5 crore. We will fix the situation. If ticket distribution has been unfair then how those who have been chosen will win?” he added.

Tanwar’s protest brings the simmering infighting within the state Congress to the fore, which has been going on since Tanwar was replaced by Kumari Selja as the party’s state unit chief. Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who has been appointed as chairperson of the election management committee by interim president Sonia Gandhi, had openly come out against Tanwar recently.

Tanwar, who became the Congress state president in 2014, is known to be close to former party president Rahul Gandhi. Hooda’s supporters have claimed that the situation in the Congress worsened in Haryana due to Tanwar and he is blaming the former chief minister as he is upset at being removed from his post.

Tanwar’s remarks come ahead of the release of the list of nominees by the party for the Assembly polls.

The last date for filing nomination is October 4.

Haryana will go to polls on October 21. The counting of votes will take place on October 24.