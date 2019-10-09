Haryana elections: Cong couldn’t do in 10 yrs, what BJP has done in 5 yrs, says Gian Chand Gupta in Panchkula

The BJP’s Panchkula candidate Gian Chand Gupta lashed out at the Congress on Tuesday. Addressing a public meeting at the grain market of Sector 20, Gian Chand said, “What the Congress could not do in its ten-year tenure, the BJP has done in only five years, with rapid development in the constituency.”

He further spoke about the dvelopment projects undertaken by him during his five-year tenure. He said, “It is only because of the BJP that Panchkula is on the international map. I live in Panchkula and I am well aware of its development issues, its villages and the needs of the public. I am committed to the public for the development of villages and the cities.”

Gian Chand also highlighted the projects undertaken by him, including the construction of the four lane road from Panchkula to Yamuna Nagar, AYUSH institute on Mata Mansa Devi temple premises and National Institute of Fashion Technology in Sector 23, among others.

However, even as the BJP candidate rails against the 20-year rule of Congress’ Chander Mohan in Panchkula, many people in the city, including members of the rival parties are acknowledging the work done by Chander Mohan and his father.

A senior member of JJP, who does not wish to be named, said, “Though Gupta degrades Chander Mohan’s image, even he knows, it was Chander Mohan, who after winning the elections from Kalka constituency, with the help of his late father and then CM Bhajanlal, set the first brick of the city. It was under him that the city developed and thrived. Chander Mohan developed the city, which none of us could have. Everyone respects him for that.”

Gian Chand also campaigned at areas across the Ghaggar river and held meetings in Sectors 25, 26, 27, 28. He was also the Chief Guest at the dusshera celebrations held at the Parade Ground.

Several Congress workers also joined the BJP in a meeting at New Basti Colony on the railway line of Chandimandir. Those who joined the BJP included Soma, Asha Rani, Anjali, Kiran Bala, and Sukhdev Ram.

Yogi Adityanath will be rallying for BJP in Kalka on October 11, while Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Panchkula on October 14.