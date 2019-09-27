Haryana elections: BJP violating model code in collusion with local administrative machinery, alleges Swaraj India

SWARAJ INDIA, Panchkula reported violation of the model code of conduct in Panchkula, alleging that the BJP was misusing the local administration for developmental works even after the declaration of elections. The party alleged that the BJP led government had undertaken the task of carpeting the streets in Rajiv Colony, one month before the polls are scheduled to happen.

The Harayana Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on October 21.

“The streets have been demanding an uplift for the past five years, but the administration paid no heed to it. Now less than a month before the polling date and after the implementation of the model code of conduct, the administration is seen carpeting these streets in the colony. It is clear that this is being done only to influence the voters. While the political party is clearly violating the code of conduct, role of local administration is also highly objectionable,” said Shailendra Vikrant, working president, Swaraj India Panchkula.

“The BJP led Government and the local MLA, Gian Chand Gupta, has been on an inauguration spree over the past few weeks, while he simply did not pay any attention to the state of colonies over the past five years. This piece of work now in Rajiv Colony is a handiwork of BJP’s old tricks, where it tries to misuse public money to further its narrow electoral gains,” said Madhu Anand, Swaraj India candidate for Panchkula constituency.

The violation was reported to the Election Commission through its helpline (Complaint No. C/PKL/920191058) and also through email, demanding appropriate action against the erring officials as well as the ruling party.