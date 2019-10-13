Haryana elections: BJP assures interest-free loans to farmers, skills training for youths in poll manifesto

From assuring interest-free crop loans of up to Rs 3 lakh to farmers to providing skills training to over 25 lakh youths, BJP on Sunday made a host of promises while releasing its party’s manifesto in Chandigarh for the October 21 Haryana Assembly elections.

Describing it as a “Sankalp Patra” or “commitment paper” that represented all sections of society, the saffron party promised to provide collateral-free loans to those belonging to the scheduled caste community if voted to power for another term.

LIVE: Shri @JPNadda releases ‘Sankalp Patra – 2019’ for Haryana Assembly Election in Chandigarh. https://t.co/Navca1FCMC — BJP (@BJP4India) October 13, 2019

“It is a commitment paper and it is a serious and studied document. A lot of effort has gone into its preparation. This is a pragmatic and practical paper,” BJP national working president J P Nadda said during the launch of the manifesto.

The party also promised to provide skill training with an outlay of Rs 500 crore to 25 lakh youths. Besides this, the party also assured old age pension of Rs 3,000.

Nadda also said that Haryana would be made tuberculosis free and farmers’ income would be doubled by 2022. The focus will also be on comprehensive healthcare, said Nadda, adding that 2,000 health and wellness centre would be set up. The BJP leader also said that 1,000 ‘Khel’ (sports) nurseries would also be set up in the state.

The release of BJP’s Sankalp Patra comes a day after the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) released its manifesto on Saturday, promising 75 per cent reservation for state youth in private industries; monthly dole for unemployed youth; loan waiver for farmers and crop prices on the basis of the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations, and a slew of benefits for women, and traders.

The INLD, which was the prime opposition party in Haryana till last year when a feud within Chautala clan led to a vertical split in the party resulting in the formation of the Jannayak Janata Party, is fighting for survival in the state after most of its MLAs switched over to other parties.