Haryana elections: BJP releases first list of 78 names

Seeking to retain power in Haryana, the BJP Monday released its first list of 78 candidates, including Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and international wrestlers Babita Phogat and Yogeshwar Dutt, while dropping eight sitting MLAs for the October 21 polls to the 90-member Assembly.

The BJP has named nine women and two Muslims in the list while rewarding at least six Indian National Lok Dal turncoats and the lone Shiromani Akali Dal MLA who joined the saffron party in the run up to state polls.

As per the list, Khattar has again been fielded from Karnal while two of his ministers, Vipul Goel (Faridabad) and Rao Narbir Singh (Badshahpur), have been denied tickets and replaced by Narender Gupta and Manish Yadav, respectively. State BJP chief Subhash Barala will also be re-contesting from Tohana.

Three international sportspersons, who joined the BJP in recent weeks, will be making their electoral debut with party fielding Phogat from Dadri, Olympic medallist Dutt from Baroda and former Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh from Pehowa, party national general secretary Arun Singh told reporters.

Another notable addition to the list is Aditya Devilal, the grandson of INLD founder and former deputy prime minister Devi Lal. Aditya has been fielded from Dabwali, the Chautala clan’s bastion currently represented by Naina Chautala, the wife of former MP Ajay Singh Chautala.

Besides Khattar, six cabinet ministers will re-contest from their respective assembly constituencies. These include Capt Abhimanyu (Narnaund), Rambilas Sharma (Mahender-garh), Om Prakash Dhankar (Badli), Anil Vij (Ambala cantonment), Krishan Lal Panwar (Israna) and Kavita Jain (Sonepat).

Apart from Phogat, BJP has nominated eight other women including former Union minister Birender Singh’s MLA wife Prem Lata Singh, who will contest from Uchana Kalan. Others include Latika Sharma (Kalka), Kamlesh Dhanda (Kalayat), Santosh Danoda (Narwana), Asha Khedar (Uklana), Nouksham Chaudhary (Punhana) and Seema Trikha (Badkhal).

The INLD turncoats who have been fielded include Parminder Dhull (Julana), Zakir Hussain (Nuh), Ranbir Gangwa (Nalwa), Ram Chand Kamboj (Rania), Nagender Bhadana (Faridabad NIT) and Naseem Ahmed (Ferozepur Jhirka).