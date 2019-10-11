Haryana elections: BJP bid to polarise voters won’t work, says Randeep Singh Surjewala

As the Congress looks to resurrect itself in Haryana, Kaithal MLA Randeep Singh Surjewla predicts a direct contest between his party and the BJP. In an interview, Surjewala, also the AICC media in-charge, tells VARINDER BHATIA how issues in state polls are different from that of the parliamentary elections and why BJP president Amit Shah’s “shakuni like politics” won’t work in Haryana. Excerpts:

Advertising

Union Minister Amit Shah held three rallies in Haryana on Thursday and built the narrative for the state polls around national issues – Article 370, Balakot airstrike and induction of Rafale fighter jets. Do you feel national issues will dominate the state polls?

Amit Shah knows that (Manohar Lal) Khattar government is zero on delivery. There is zero performance, zero output and its a zero sum game when it comes to governance, administration and progress in Haryana. Amit Shah knows all this and has nothing to say on performance of Haryana government. He must understand that his diversionary tactics as also Shakuni-like politics will not work here. This is the land of Mahabharata and forces of Kauravas, represented by the BJP, will be decisively decimated by people of Haryana, who are actually in the role of the Pandavas.

BJP is strategically holding public rallies with an aim to decimate especially the senior Jat leaders of opposition. Will it work?

The star campaigner’s first rally in Kaithal was a flop show. There were barely 2000 people. There are videos of people being brought to the first rows just to show that there was good crowd. Same thing happened in Meham and Bhiwani, where he asked how can a crowd of 15,000 elect three MLAs. How can a crowd of 2,000 elect four MLAs in Kaithal and neighbouring constituencies? The truth is that Amit Shah is know perturbed that ML Khattar and his government has failed utterly on every front – be it 29 per cent rate of unemployment where 15.7 lakh youth applied for 4,000 clerk posts; be it the remunerated price for farmers, where PR variety of paddy with Rs 1,835 per quintal MSP is being sold at Rs 1600; be it the Dalits, who are under attack with the RSS-BJP threatening to change the Constitution; or be it the small traders and shopkeepers who have suffered immensely on account of double whammy of demonetisation and GST. There is virtually no business left. Every industry in Haryana is shut and the business is down by 70-80 per cent. The government’s hands are also soiled by the blood of Haryanvis who were killed by the police in the last five years, be it the premis of Dera Sacha Sauda or followers of Baba Rampal or during the reservation agitation. Nothing has been delivered. What could he (Shah) say. So that’s why he is, in his own Machiavellian style, trying to divert the attention.

But demonetisation and GST did not work (for opposition) in this year’s Lok Sabha polls, where voters gave the BJP 300 seats, including all 10 in Haryana. How will these issues work in Vidhan Sabha polls?

When demonetisation and GST happened, the first referendum took place in Gujarat, thereafter in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. And you saw that they almost lost Gujarat and we won the other three states. They lost power in two states (Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgar) after 15 years. That is the impact of GST as also the disaster of demonetisation. In Parliamentary elections, issues were different and Assembly elections are not fought on national issues. They are fought on performance of state government. In 2009 Lok Sabha polls, we were played by the same kind of euphoria when we had won nine of the 10 Lok Sabha seats and 69 Assembly segments. But just after 90 days, (in state polls) we were restricted to 40 Assembly seats. Same thing is going to happen to Khattar who is so arrogant that he is unable to see beyond himself.

Advertising

Your own former party president has quit accusing you and other senior leaders of hatching conspiracy in ticket distribution. Do you think it will impact the Congress in these polls?

Whether it is BJP or the Congress, there have been some voices of dissent in both the parties post ticket distribution. In BJP, there was virtual annihilation of the CM’s right and the left hand men – Vipul Goel and Rao Narbir Singh. Were there charges against them? Were they incompetent? Fifteen sitting legislators were similarly chopped (by the BJP) without telling them the reason. There were voices of dissent in Congress party too. I concede that and even if a single person leaves, it is painful. I am certain that (PCC chief) Kumari Selja and (CLP leader) Bhupinder Singh Hooda will have a conversation with (former state party chief) Ashok Tanwar and he will come back into the party.

Union Minister Amit Shah Thursday said that by 2024, NRC will be implemented in the entire country. What is your stand on this?

BJP’s own Assam government is opposing NRC. Amit Shah should dismiss that government first and then ask us questions. Would he question (Assam Chief Minister) Sarbananda Sonowal as also his blue-eyed boy Himanta Biswa Sarma, who publicly said that he is going to file a petition against NRC. So, what is their stand? In Tripura they want NRC, in Mizoram they oppose it. In Assam, they oppose NRC, in West Bengal they demand it. What is their real stand? This entire conspiratorial politics and Machiavellian style will not work. They will have to speak the truth.

How do you see the prospect of the regional parties, be it INLD or the JJP, in upcoming polls?

I can not predict the future, but I see that it is a direct contest between the Congress and the BJP.

Opposition had been accusing BJP of polarising the voters. Do you think it will work this time too?

Kath ki handi baar baar nahi chadhti. Division, hatred and polarisation is in the DNA of BJP. They have used the same tactics from Gujarat to Assam, including in Haryana. That got them results once but now people have seen through the maze of lies that they have built. I don’t think that maze, which now stands broken and shattered, will work. Yes, they are still trying to polarise on caste and communal lines, but I do not think that will work.

BJP has given the slogan of “Abki baar 75 paar” in Haryana? Do you think it is achievable for them?

On some aspects, Khattar is right. We have seen that onion is already 75 paar, tomato is 75 paar, petrol is 75 paar, dollar is getting 75 paar, pulses are 75 paar; and if he keeps saying so (abki baar 75 paar), people will say – Ab tum Haryana se bahar.