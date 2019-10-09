Haryana elections: BJP bets big on nationalism while Opposition points to local issues

While the Congress and the INLD are focusing on convincing their respective traditional votebanks to stay united, the BJP — riding high on its back-to-back clean sweeps in different elections in the state over the last year — is banking on nationalism, transparent governance as its pitch to woo voters in poll-bound Haryana.

As a counter, the opposition is accusing the BJP government of making “false promises”. In the 2014 Assembly polls, allegations of corruption and ‘change of land use’ scandals against the then CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda had dominated the opposition campaign in Haryana.

Also this time, BJP’s success rate over the last one year is making both the Congress and the INLD work overtime to prevent erosion of their traditional votebank. The BJP has won the Jind bypoll, Mayoral polls and the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls in the state.

Apart from the BJP’s rise, there are other factors that have pushed the opposition on the backfoot. While the INLD suffered a vertical split that resulted in formation of the JJP, Congress’s unending factional fights at the state level and absence of district-level organisational cadre are factors impacting its campaign.

The mass defections from both INLD and Congress have taken place over the last four months in Haryana. The BJP has accommodated a large number of such defectors. The ruling party has nominated at least 15 turncoats, including 11 from INLD, three from Congress and one from Shiromani Akali Dal.

The INLD’s defectors who are contesting on BJP tickets include Parminder Singh Dhull from Julana, Zakir Hussain from Nuh, Leelaram Gurjar from Kaithal, Ram Kumar Kashyap from Indri, Rajvir Barara from Mullana, Ramchander Kamboj from Rania, Ranbir Gangwa from Nalwa, Satish Nandal from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, Naseem Ahmed from Ferozepur Jhirka, Nagender Bhadana from Faridabad NIT and Jagdish Nagar from Hodal.

Similarly, BJP has also nominated Congress turncoats including Vinod Bhayana from Hansi, Duraram from Fatehabad and Bachan Singh Arya from Safidon. SAD turncoat Balkaur Singh has been fielded by BJP from Kalanwali.

Besides citing their government’s achievements in Mayoral polls, Jind bypoll and Lok Sabha polls, senior BJP leaders including, all party’s nominees are trying to woo the electorate on the issues of nationalism, PM Narendra Modi’s popularity and other schemes and policies of Union government including Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Swach Bharat, Ayushman among others.

Since Haryana figures among nation’s top states which contribute soldiers to the armed forces, BJP is also wooing the electorate citing abrogation of Article 370 and Balakot strikes besides its transparent governance model.

Party nominee from Dadri, Olympian Babita Phogat while campaigning in villages of her constituency focused her address on how Union government abrogated Article 370 in J&K. Yogeshwar Dutt, another Olympian and BJP’s candidate from Baroda also focused on the same issues, besides talking about transparency in government job recruitment during BJP’s last five year rule.

BJP general secretary and party affairs in-charge of Haryana, Dr Anil Jain said, “Today’s scenario is such, where opposition is not able to claim that they are winning even on a single seat across Haryana. National issues are also issues of the common man. It is because of BJP’s people-friendly policies, both at the national and at state-level and clean image of our leaders, including PM Narendra Modi and CM Manohar Lal, that BJP will surely achieve its target of 75 plus seats in Haryana”.

Congress’ counter-attack

Kicking off the Congress campaign in Sirsa, Haryana’s newly appointed state unit chief Kumari Selja made sure to attack BJP’s poll pitch.

“Issues take place in every family. We need to rise above all this and look at the big picture, we need to look at what kind of politics is taking place at the national and regional level….They (BJP) brought in Balakot in Lok Sabha polls. Now they are bringing something else so that naive people of our state forget core issues and again get swayed with their fake promises,” Selja said referring to BJP campaign’s focus on abrogation of Article 370 in J&K.

She added, “What has the common man got to do with Article 370? They talk about Kashmir, why don’t they talk about our poor, our farmers, security of our women, our youth – why don’t they talk on these issues?”

At her poll meetings, Congress’ MLA from Tosham in Bhiwani, Kiran Choudhry, lashed out at BJP for playing a “divisive politics”. She also appealed for votes telling people that “destiny of people of Tosham and family of Chaudhary Bansi Lal are connected with each other”. Kiran is Haryana’s former Chief Minister Bansi Lal’s daughter-in-law.