Haryana elections: Bishnoi’s assets weigh more than combined assets of other candidates; BJP wants his papers rejected

ACCORDING TO the affidavit submitted by Chander Mohan Bishnoi during his nomination, Mohan is the richest of all candidates contesting for the Panchkula seat in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Bishnoi declared his net worth at Rs 69.26 crore, including all moveable and non-moveable assets.

Bishnoi, on an average, earns somewhere between Rs 10 to 12 lakh per annum with his wife, Seema, earning Rs 1 to 2 lakh per annum. Seema, however, earned Rs 8 lakh in the financial year 2017-18. She also has shares worth Rs 5.63 crore invested in companies of Khairaj Iron steel, SRB Investment and properties and Bright Star Hotel Private.

While giving a breakdown of his assets, Bishnoi declared that he had given his son a loan of Rs 87 lakhs, while Seema loaned Rs 95.45 lakh to him. The family also seems to have a special liking for the Mercedes Benz CMV, as they have three cars in the same model. They also have a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and an Endeavour car. This makes their car’s total worth amount at Rs 1.154 crore.

Apart from this, Bishnoi has 100 gms gold, worth Rs 3.92 lakh to his name. Seema Bishnoi has 1050 gms of gold amounting to Rs 41.16 lakh. He also owns an agricultural land in Hisar, a shop in Amravati enclave, a house in Peermuchalla, another in Royal Park Farms, Juanapur. His total residential area is worth Rs 60.64 crore.

Bishnoi’s assets are thus larger than the assets of other candidates including Karundeep Chaudhary of INLD who declared them at Rs 88.02 lakh, Madhu Anand of Swaraj India who declared them at Rs 3.08 crore, and Ajay Gautam of JJP who declared them at Rs 1.17 crore.

BJP wants Bishnoi’s papers rejected, cites overcrowding at RO’s

ELECTION AGENT BB Singhal, on Saturday, made a written complaint against the breach of rules by the Congress party during the filing of Chander Mohan’s nomination papers, where the number of people who entered the nomination office on Friday exceeded the permitted limit.

The complaint was filed on behalf of BJP candidate Gian Chand Gupta, who demanded that Chander Mohan’s nomination papers be rejected.

“We will only respond to any notice issued by the Election Commission,” said Ravindar Raval, official spokesperson for Congress.

The letter, submitted to the returning officer, Sushil Kumar, said, “We as the law abiding citizen/ worker/ representative of the Candidate for the Panchkula seat, Haryana of Bharatiya Janata Party, are at pain to bring in your kind notice the act of non-following the provisions of the Representation of the Peoples Act, 1951 as at the time of the filing of the nomination papers he (Chander Mohan Bishnoi) was accompanied by more than four persons.”

The complainant also submitted two pictures, one published in ‘Jagran’ on Saturday that shows 11 people of the Congress standing inside the nomination room and another taken from Saturday’s edition of ‘Jagmarg’ which shows around four new faces of Congress members inside the room, informed B B Singhal.

The letter also mentions a discrepancy in the affidavit submitted in the five year tax returns of Chander Mohan’s wife, Seema. “The five years Income Tax Returns of candidate’s wife is showing Income as Rs 1,50,850/-( FY 2018-19), Rs 7,98,520/-( FY 2017-18), Rs 1,65,500/-( FY 2016-17), Rs 1,95,960/-( FY 2015-16) and Rs 1,16,460/- ( FY 2014-15) whereas, her investments in various companies is to the tune of Rs 7,47,09,876.45 (moveable assets) and Rs 6034,00000/- (immovable assets) which is inappropriate as her declared income and candidate of INC had not mentioned in his affidavit from where she had acquired so much property. Hence, the affidavit is misleading and their is material concealment of income sources is apparent from the affidavit,” said the letter.

Bishnoi unveils Cong office in Panchkula

CHANDER MOHAN Bishnoi on Saturday inaugurated the Congress Party Office in Sector 9 in Panchkula. Before opening the office, a havan was performed.

Chander Mohan’s wife Seema Bishnoi, son, Siddarth Bishnoi, daughter-in-law, Shatakshi Bishnoi were present at the havan along with other senior members of the party and some party workers.

He said that he had decided to carry forward the development model conceived by Bhajan Lal and said that he was preparing a vision document with the consultation of all sections of the society and intellectuals of Panchkula. He urged people to forward their suggestions for the same.