Haryana elections: Before poll battle, rival candidates extend a gesture of warmth

The nomination room of the Mini Secretariat saw two members of opposite parties, coming together like a family. As Congress candidate Chander Mohan’s cavalcade entered the room, INLD’s Karundeep Chaudhary was seen touching his and his family member’s feet.

Karun’s mother hugged and greeted Chander Mohan’s wife too, both of whom share the same name, Seema.

Karundeep Chaudhary who has been given INLD’s Panchkula ticket is the nephew of Pradeep Chaudhary, who is fighting on Congress’s end for Kalka.

17 nominations filed

The last day of nomination saw as many as 17 nominations at the Panchkula Mini-Secretariat. While many remain mainstream politicians from the state and national level political parties including the BJP, Congress, INLD, BSP and AAP, independent people and new parties, stepping in for the first time including JJP and Swaraj India too filed nominations. This number also included covering candidates for at least three parties.

While Madhu Anand of Swaraj India was the only women candidate fielded by any political party, two independent women candidates, 75-year-old Prem Lata Jindal and 36-year-old Sunita too applied. Three covering candidates for AAP, BJP and INLD are also women.

The fight in Kalka will be light with nine nominations, with four being covering candidates. Latika Sharma from BJP, Pradeep Chaudhary for Congress and Bhag Singh damdama for JJP are said to be the candidates who will lead the Kalka constituency fight for the seat.