Haryana elections: Balancing caste equations, BJP picks 17 Jats in first list

In its first list of 78 candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls, the BJP has fielded as many as 17 Jats in an attempt to balance caste equations in the caste-centric state politics.

In 2014 Assembly polls, the BJP had fielded 24 Jats for 90-member Assembly. The community makes up for about 25 per cent of the state population.

The party has again fielded all six Jats, who had won the 2014 Assembly polls, including Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu (Narnaund), Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Om Prakash Dhankar (Badli) and BJP state chief Subhash Barala (Tohana). Rajya Sabha MP Birender Singh’s wife, Prem Lata, has again been fielded from Uchana Kalan. The two others are Mahipal Dhanda from Panipat Rural and Sukhvinder Mandi from Badhra.

Haryana BJP spokesperson Raman Malik said that the party has given adequate representation to all communities.