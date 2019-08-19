Haryana elections: 4 deputy CMs, 75% job reservations for Haryanvis in Hooda’s manifesto

FOUR DEPUTY chief ministers, 75 per cent reservation in jobs for Haryana’s residents, free travel for women in roadways buses, free electricity upto 300 units, farm loan waiver, increased monthly honorariums and pensions — these were among the many poll promises made by former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda at his ‘Parivartan rally’ in Rohtak Sunday.

Announcing himself as chief ministerial candidate irrespective of whether or not he stays in Congress, Hooda declared that he shall fight the “battle of the people of Haryana”, seeking support of all 36 biradaris (communities) of the state. The Vidhan Sabha polls are scheduled in October.

While the Congress prepares an election manifesto with the help of a committee comprising senior leadership and then releases it, Hooda got on stage and announced his own manifesto.

“There is one chief minister and I shall have four deputy chief ministers. One will be from Backward Class, one shall be from Dalit community, one shall be from Brahmin community and there can be a fourth one too from another community,” Hooda said, adding that he shall also ensure that people from Backward Classes get due representation in ticket distribution for the upcoming Vidhan Sabha polls.

A Jat leader, Hooda tried to woo the electorate of all castes and religion while addressing the massive gathering.

“If we form the government, first of all we shall throw all the goons and criminals out of Haryana. Farmers with upto two acres of land shall be given free electricity on tubewells. We shall also promote small scale industries to generate more employment. All anganwadi workers shall also get wages at par with government employees. Haryana’s employees shall be given wages at par with Punjab and employees will be given 7th Pay Commission since February 1, 2016,” the former chief minister promised.

Criticising the BJP government for filling up Group-D posts with candidates who were post-graduates and above, Hooda said, “Many such over-qualified candidates had to quit their jobs because this BJP government appointed them as peons. I urge all those candidates not to quit but rather wait. After coming to power, I shall promote all of those holding graduate and above degrees to Group-C ranks.”

For BPL families too, Hooda said: “Housewives in BPL families shall be given Rs 2,000 per month. Electricity upto 300 units shall be given free to BPL families and they will get wheat and rice at Rs 2 per kg each.”

For farmers, he promised to ensure that, “Haryana government will pay the premium of farmer’s crop insurance and not deduct it from the accounts of farmers as BJP is doing. We shall also launch special schemes ensuring that at least one member in each family of Haryana gets a job. Till then, unemployment allowance of Rs 10,000 shall be paid to post-graduates and Rs 7,000 to graduates.”

Speaking further about employment, he said, “I announce here that I shall recruit 50,000 safai karamcharis. Also, like Andhra Pradesh, I shall make a law that 75 per cent of jobs in the state shall be given to Haryanvis.”

Hooda also assured an increase in old age pension to Rs 5,000 and free travel for women in Haryana roadways buses, as recently announced by the Delhi government.

He further declared that he shall give 100 sq. yard plots to SCs/BCs and “four lakh houses shall be built for poor people across the state”, and that he will formulate a new policy for martyrs and retired armed forces personnel.

Earlier, Deepender Hooda, former MP from Rohtak, too lashed out at the BJP government. “I feel pained that the Haryana that was once no. 1 in terms of development, per capita income, farmers’ produce price, MNREGA and various other schemes for poor, for law and order and for honour of sportspersons has become no. 1 in unemployment, crime and communal clashes. This BJP government, this Khattar government has demolished Haryana’s economy. Debt has increased more than double. This BJP government has demolished Haryana’s communal harmony. They [BJP] took Haryana in an opposite direction in their five-year tenure. But now, a deciding stage has come. We need to take Haryana in the same direction, where Haryana’s communal harmony is restored and ensure that the state reaches ahead of developed nations. We need to take a pledge today. This battle is not one person’s battle. We all have gathered here together and shall fight this battle unitedly.”