Haryana polls: Ashok Tanwar announces ‘surgical strike’ on Congress, extends support to JJP

Terming the move a “surgical strike” on his former party, former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar Wednesday announced his support to the Dushyant Chautala-led Jananayak Janta Party in the upcoming assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference with Chautala, Tanwar, who quit the Congress after claiming that party was selling tickets for the state polls, said his workers wanted him to support the JJP. “My workers want to support JJP so we are doing so, Dushyant Chautala should become the chief minister of the state,” PTI quoted Tanwar as saying.

Tanwar also alleged that workers were ignored in the Congress because of “some arrogant people” in the party. “There are some arrogant people in the party whose hubris needs to be destroyed,” he said.

While Tanwar stopped short of naming the “arrogant people” in the party, on October 6, he had accused former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state party in-charge Ghulam Nabi Azad of “hatching conspiracies”.

Asserting that Congress was fighting for the third or fourth position in the assembly elections to be held on October 21, Tanwar said, “I have laid down the land mine for enemies and this is the first surgical strike on them.”

Tanwar quit the party earlier this month, calling it an “anti-thesis of democracy” and “plagued by feudal attitudes and medieval conspiracies”. Tanwar, who was appointed the Haryana Congress chief in 2014, has been locked in a feud with former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Last month, he was replaced as Congress’s Haryana unit president by Kumari Selja and Hooda was appointed as legislative party leader.

In the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress lost all 10 seats to the BJP by huge margins. In the 90-member Assembly elected in 2014, the party had a strength of 17, before one of its MLAs, Jai Tirath Dahiya, recently resigned, allegedly die to infighting, reducing the strength to 16.