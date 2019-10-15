Haryana elections: 14-year-old ‘reporter’ in spotlight this poll season

A 14-year-old boy from Haryana has taken the social media by storm this election season. The internet is abuzz with videos of Gurmeet Goyat aka Goldy Goyat interviewing political stalwarts and asking them pointed questions.

Goldy, who hails from Kunger Bhani village in Bhiwani district and currently lives in Jind city, has already interviewed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leaders Dushyant Chautala and Digvijay Chautala, among others.

Whether it is about party infighting or the ruling BJP’s target of winning 75 seats, Goldy does not shy away from asking tough questions to any of the leaders he interviews. Rapidly gaining fame as “Junior Reporter”, Goldy runs a YouTube channel, “Goldy Goyat”, on which he has posted over 200 videos of him interviewing politicians over the last few months.

According to the Class IX student of Harsh International School in Jind, it all began in January when he witnessed the hectic political campaign for the Jind Assembly bypoll. “I saw how politicians campaigned and journalists pursued and interview them. It was during the Jind bypoll when I developed an interest in journalism,” Goldy told The Indian Express.

The first politician he interviewed was JJP chief and former MP Dushyant Chautala. “I interviewed him in his office. I sought an appointment and he agreed to answer all my questions,” Goldy said.

Recalling the teenager, Dushyant said, “I was impressed. He asked all kinds of political questions. I asked him if he goes to school. He then told me he was a topper in his class.”

Asked how he gets information about the movement of politicians, Goldy replied, “I keep a track of their movement through newspapers and TV channels. I have a number of friends who act as my sources. I use my contacts to reach out to the politician, fix an appointment and then reach there and ask questions.”

“When he told us that he wants to do journalism, we did not understand initially but then we always knew that he will do something different. He scored 85 per cent marks in Class VIII. He has a sharp memory and if he reads one question, he never forgets,” said Goldy’s father Jitender Kumar, who runs a wholesale footwear business in Delhi.

His mother Rani Devi is a primary school teacher. Goldy has a younger brother Himmat, who is in Class VI.

“Goldy can speak several languages, including Hindi, English, French, Punjabi and Haryanvi. Once he completes 10+2, I am going to put him into a mass communication course so that he can pursue his passion,” Jitender said.

Goldy said he generally schedules interviews after school. “But if there is an important assignment, I take leave from school.”

Jitender said there are times when Goldy has to travel outside Jind. “Sometimes I accompany him. At times, he goes with his friends.”

Goldy said he has a “busy schedule”. Asked if he was available for another chat, he replied, “No, no. Whatever you want to ask, please ask now because I shall not be available in the evening. I have interviews lined up.”