Haryana elections: 1,168 candidates left in fray for 90 seats

With the last date for the withdrawal of nominations ending Monday, battle lines are drawn for the October 21 Haryana polls. A total of 1168 candidates will slug it out for 90 seats, compared to 1,565 in 2014 Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, sitting Gurgaon MLA Umesh Aggarwal’s wife Anita Luthra has withdrawn her nomination from the seat. Umesh was upset with denial of ticket to him as the BJP fielded former minister Sita Ram Singla’s son Sudhir Singla from Gurgaon seat. Even after withdrawal of nomination, there was no word from Aggarwal on support to the official BJP candidate.

Two JJP nominees won’t contest

JJP candidates from Prithla and Ballabhgarh, Shashi Bala and Suresh Verma, respectively have withdrawn their nominations. Ambala Cantt JJP candidate Gurpal Majra has already announced to re-join BJP. ENS