Haryana Election Results 2019 Live Updates: BJP holds edge as exit as Khattar eyes second term

Counting centres have been set up in each assembly constituency and an additional centre has been put up in Gurgaon's Badshahpur

In the last elections, BJP had won 47 seats, Congress won 15 while INLD had secured 19 votes.

The counting of votes for the 90-member assembly constituencies will take place Thursday.

Companies of Central police forces personnel, Haryana Armed Police personnel and district police personnel have been posted all across the state to secure 59 different locations that house Monday’s polling which are kept at 90 strongrooms.

The ruling BJP looks to storm back to power with an easy victory as suggested by multiple exit polls. In the last elections, BJP had won 47 seats and while the Congress had managed 15. The INLD had 19 seats and the BSP and SAD won one seat each. Independents managed to win five seats.

Live Blog

Haryana Elections Results 2019 Live Updates: Follow latest news and updates as the Election Commission announces trends from the Assembly polls today.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar after casting his vote Monday.

Haryana Elections Results 2019 Live Updates:

As many as 1,169 candidates, including 105 women, are in the fray for the 90 assembly constituencies that polled on Monday including Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Congress leader and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, JJP leader Dushyant Chautala and INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala the results of which will be announced by Thursday.

The BJPs poll campaign spoke about issues like the nullification of Article 370 and welfare schemes undertaken by the Khattar-led government. It also maintained that Khattar had provided a clean and transparent administration.

While the Congress and other opposition parties targeted the ruling government over unemployment, law and order situation in the state and the condition of farmers.

Meanwhile, most exit polls have projected a comfortable victory for the BJP and a second consecutive term for CM Khattar.

Timeline September 21, 2019: EC Announces poll datesOctober 23, 2019: Exit polls call it for BJP

