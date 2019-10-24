Haryana Election Results 2019 Live Updates: BJP holds edge as exit as Khattar eyes second term

Haryana Election Results 2019 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the 90-member assembly constituencies will take place Thursday. Counting centres have been set up in each assembly constituency and an additional centre has been put up in Gurgaon’s Badshahpur.

Companies of Central police forces personnel, Haryana Armed Police personnel and district police personnel have been posted all across the state to secure 59 different locations that house Monday’s polling which are kept at 90 strongrooms.

The ruling BJP looks to storm back to power with an easy victory as suggested by multiple exit polls. In the last elections, BJP had won 47 seats and while the Congress had managed 15. The INLD had 19 seats and the BSP and SAD won one seat each. Independents managed to win five seats.