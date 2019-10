Haryana election results 2019: Full list of winners constituency wise

Haryana Election Results 2019 Constituency-Wise: Results for the Assembly elections held in Haryana Monday will be announced Thursday. Haryana saw an estimated turnout of 65.67 per cent, about 11 per cent less than the 76.54 recorded five years ago.

Exit polls predict a clean sweep by the BJP, which is predicted to win 71-80 seats in the 90-member assembly , securing another term in power.

The exit polls brought bad news for the Congress, which is yet to recover from its humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. The party, which ruled the state till 2014, may slide further in its tally in the two assemblies, according to pollsters. The polls have forecast 10-12 seats for the Congress, which had claimed 15 seats five years ago.

Constituency Party Winners Adampur INC Kuldeep Bishnoi (leading) Ambala Cantt. BJP Anil Vij (leading) Ambala City BJP Aseem Goel Naneola (leading) Assandh BSP Narendra Singh (leading) Ateli BJP Sitaram (leading) Badhra JJP Naina Singh (leading) Badkhal BJP Seema Trikha (leading) Badli INC Kuldeep Vats (leading) Badshahpur Independent Rakesh Daultabad (leading) Bahadurgarh Ballabhgarh BJP Mool Chand Sharma (leading) Baroda INC Sri Krishan Hooda (leading) Barwala JJP Jogi Ram Sihag (leading) Bawal (SC) BJP Dr Banwari Lal (leading) Bawani Khera (SC) Beri Bhiwani Dabwali Dadri BJP Babita Phogat (leading) Ellenabad Faridabad Faridabad (NIT) Fatehabad Ferozepur Jhirka Ganaur Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Gharaunda Gohana Guhla (SC) Gurgaon Hansi Hathin Hisar Hodal (SC) Indri Israna (SC) Jagadhri Jhajjar (SC) Jind Julana JJP Amarjeet Dhanda Kaithal Kalanaur (SC) Kalawali (SC) Kalayat Kalka Karnal Kharkhauda (SC) Kosli Ladwa Loharu Mahendragarh Meham Mulana (SC) Nalwa Nangal chaudhry Naraingarh Narnaul Narnaund Narwana (SC) Nilokheri (SC) Nuh Palwal Panchkula Panipat City Panipat Rural Pataudi (SC) Pehowa Prithla Punahana Pundri Radaur Rai Rania Ratia (SC) Rewari Rohtak Sadhaura (SC) Safidon BJP Bachan Singh Arya (leading) Samalkha INC Dharam Singh Chhoker (leading) Shahbad (SC) JJP Ram Karan Sirsa Sohna Sonipat INC Surender Panwar (leading) Thanesar BJP Subhash Sudha (leading) Tigaon BJP Rajesh Nagar (leading) Tohana JJP Devender Singh Babli (leading) Tosham INC Kiran Choudhary (leading) Uchana kalan JJP Dushyant Chautala (leading) Uklana (SC) JJP Anoop Dhanak (leading) Yamunanagar INLD Dilbag Singh (leading)