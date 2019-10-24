Haryana polls: Bhupinder Hooda to meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, asks JJP to support Congress

With Congress punching above its weight in Haryana cliffhanger, maintaining lead in over 35 constituencies in the 90-member Assembly, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda will reportedly reach Delhi and hold a meeting with party chief Sonia Gandhi to brainstorm on forming the government in the state.

PTI reported that Sonia Gandhi has already spoken with Hooda and given him the go-ahead to work towards forming the sixth Congress government in the state.

#WATCH Former Haryana CM BS Hooda in Rohtak: The time has come for Congress, JJP, INLD, and independent candidates to come together to form a strong government. #HaryanaAssemblyElections pic.twitter.com/r255Dsju5H — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2019

As soon as it emerged that Haryana is headed for a photo-finish, with neither BJP nor Congress likely to get an absolute majority, both parties made a desperate bid to woo Independents and Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which is leading in nine seats and is emerging as a kingmaker. Currently, BJP is leading in 38 seats.

Addressing reporters in Rohtak, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who was appointed Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader as early as last month, made an appeal to JJP and Independent candidates who are winning to support Congress.

“Haryana has given its mandate against BJP. Entire opposition must join hands to support Congress and form the government,” Hooda said.

Asking BJP to step aside on moral grounds, Hooda said this was the first time, barring a few ministers, that an entire Cabinet was wiped out in an election. Hooda asserted that lack of jobs and unemployment became BJP’s Achilles heel in Haryana.

“People of Haryana have polled against BJP. JJP, INLD, Independent, BSP or any other winning candidates should join hands and form a stable government. This is the first time that barring a couple of ministers, entire Cabinet is wiped out. People have rejected BJP’s governance,” Hooda said.

In an embarrassment for BJP, seven of its Cabinet ministers, state chief and Vidhan Sabha speaker were trailing in their respective constituencies with huge margins. Haryana BJP chief Subash Barala also tendered his resignation.

Hooda also claimed that winning Independent candidates were being harassed by the government machinery.

“I assure all political parties, including JJP, INLD, independent candidates, that we shall given them full honour and respect and Opposition should join hands in forming a stable government in Haryana. It is my responsibility. I am saying this on behalf of my party,” the former CM said.