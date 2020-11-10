Haryana: Congress wins Baroda bypoll, hands BJP’s Yogeshwar Dutt his second defeat

BJP candidate and Olympian wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt (left) along with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Dutt lost the Baroda bypoll to Congress' Indu Raj Narwal (Source: Manohar Lal Khattar/Twitter)

Congress candidate Indu Raj Narwal Tuesday defeated his BJP rival and Olympian wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt in the bypoll to the Baroda Assembly in Haryana.

Accepting the poll defeat, Haryana BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar tweeted, “The Baroda seat was with the Congress earlier. We could not turn this opportunity as a challenge, the seat remained with Congress itself…We accept the mandate.”

Although the election results have not been announced officially, Narwal is expected to win the bypoll by a significant margin. As per the data by the Election Commission at 3.30 pm, Narwal had secured 54,918 votes while Dutt managed to get 45,049. At the time of writing this article, Narwal had a comfortable lead of 9231 votes.

The bypoll was necessitated following the demise of Congress MLA Shri Krishan Hooda, who had won the seat three consecutive times. In last year’s Assembly elections, Sri Krishan had defeated BJP’s Yogeshwar Dutt by a margin of 4,840 votes.

Baroda falls in former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s stronghold spread mainly in Sonipat and Rohtak districts. Hooda and his son Deepender Singh Hooda extensively campaigned for Narwal while Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and their other cabinet colleagues had campaigned for the Olympian.

Following the win in the Baroda bypoll, it is believed that Hooda will emerge stronger not only in the internal politics of Congress but even in the politics of Haryana. The Opposition will now try to corner the ruling BJP-JJP alliance while terming the result as a mandate against the alliance even as the result of one seat won’t make any impact on the stability of the alliance government technically.

The Baroda bypoll took place amid farmers agitation against three controversial farm laws. The Opposition has been terming the farm laws as “anti-farmer” while the ruling BJP has projected the laws meant for the welfare of the farming community.

Haryana is mainly known as an agrarian state with the majority of its residents relying on agriculture. With the win, the Congress may try to project the results as a referendum against the three farm laws with almost the entire population of Baroda constituency engaged in the agriculture.

