Haryana: Congress relies on ‘tried, trusted’ stalwarts; declares 6/10

Relying on its team of “tried and trusted” stalwarts, Congress Saturday declared its candidates on six out of 10 parliamentary constituencies in Haryana. The state goes to polls on May 12. Of the 10, Congress represents only Rohtak parliamentary seat.

On expected lines, the party fielded state chief Ashok Tanwar from Sirsa and Rajya Sabha MP Kumari Selja from Ambala, both reserved constituencies. Three-time Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda will seek a fourth term from the same constituency. Incumbent MLA Lalit Nagar from Tigaon assembly constituency shall be contesting from Faridabad constituency.

Haryana’s Congress Legislative Party leader Kiran Choudhry’s daughter Shruti Chaudhry will once again contest from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh constituency. She had defeated the INLD’s Ajay Chautala in 2009 Lok Sabha polls, but lost to BJP’s Dharamvir Singh in 2014. Dharamvir is also seeking re-election.

Capt Ajay Singh Yadav has made a come back and will contest from Gurgaon Lok Sabha seat. It is likely to be an interesting contest in Gurgaon, where BJP has fielded Rao Inderjeet Singh. Both Yadav and Singh are tall leaders of southern Haryana. They had worked together in Congress, before Singh quit the party in the run up to 2014 Lok Sabha polls and joined BJP. He won from Gurgaon on BJP ticket in the last polls. Rao Inderjeet Singh had remained Gurgaon MP in Congress from 2009-2014 too.

A six-time MLA from Rewari, Capt Ajay Singh Yadav, on the other hand, has had a strained relationship with former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Congress senior leader Kamalnath. In 2016, Yadav had announced his decision to quit Congress citing “humiliation and neglect”. He had openly criticised Kamalnath, the then AICC general secretary in-charge of Haryana and Hooda for misleading the party high command. However, he remained in the party.

Yadav’s three generations have been in the Congress. His father Rao Abhey Singh was elected to the state assembly in 1952, 1957 and 1972. His son Chiranjeev Rao was the first elected president of Youth Congress in Haryana. Chiranjeev is married to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Anushka.

In Sirsa, party has fielded Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar, who lost to Indian National Lok Dal’s Charanjit Singh Rori in 2014 Lok Sabha polls. BJP, for the first time, has declared its candidate in Sirsa constituency, fielding former IRS officer Suneeta Duggal.

Congress has once again relied on Deepender Singh Hooda for Rohtak. BJP has yet not declared its candidate for the constituency. At least two senior state cabinet ministers of BJP are keen on contesting from the Lok Sabha seat.

In Faridabad, Lalit Nagar who is a law graduate shall be taking on BJP’s incumbent MP Krishan Pal Gurjar. Gurjar had highest victory margin in Haryana’s 2014 LS polls when he defeated Congress candidate Avtar Singh Bhadana by a margin of over 4.6 lakh votes.

Kumari Selja, a four time MP – twice from Sirsa and twice from Ambala – will once again be contesting from Ambala parliamentary constituency. She will be taking on BJP’s two-time MP Rattan Lal Kataria. In 2014, Kataria had defeated Congress’ Raj Kumar Valmiki by a margin of over 3.4 lakh votes.

On the four remaining seats – Kurukshetra, Karnal, Hisar and Sonipat – Congress is likely to announce its candidates by Monday. Filing of nominations in Haryana begins on April 16.