Haryana: At epicentre of Jat quota stir, divide resurfaces over choice of candidates

In February 2016, Haryana was gripped in a wave of violence as Jats took to the streets in the thousands demanding reservation. That wave left 30 dead, dozens injured as scores of shops and establishments were either looted or burned to the ground.

Three years later, in the state’s Jat heartland of Jhajjar and Rohtak, the shadow of the protests still looms large and has cleaved the electorate down the middle ahead of polling for the Lok Sabha elections on May 12. And a binary — Jat versus non-Jat candidates.

At ground zero, families of those who died during the protests signal the divide. While Jats vociferously say they will only vote for a Jat candidate, Other Backward Classes (OBC) say they have not and will not forget the violence they faced at the hands of Jats — and won’t let Jats forget either.

And in the two LS seats of Rohtak and Sonipat, the Congress, INLD and the JJP-AAP have fielded Jats, while the BJP has nominated non-Jats to both seats, hoping to consolidate the anger against Jats.

In the months after the violence, the state government has compensated and given jobs to families of the victims, irrespective of the caste to which they belonged. But in rural areas and urban centres, the divide is visible.

At Chhawani mohalla in Jhajjar, a huge mob went on a rampage in February 2016 and lynched two men. On Thursday, BJP flags fly high on the street — and on most homes — where two members of the Saini community, Krishan (45) and Shyama (43), were killed by a mob.

Krishan’s wife Angoori still feels terrified. Living with her two sons who were injured in the clash and an unmarried daughter, she said, “My children are yet to forget that trauma. My sons have not forgotten the horrific sight when their father was butchered by an unruly mob. What was his fault? Whom did he harm? My son Harish has got a job in PGIMS, Rohtak and we got a compensation of Rs 10 lakh. We shall vote with our entire locality.”

Her neighbour, Rajesh Kumar, echoes this sentiment. “Jats will now have to pay for what they did three years ago. The entire violence was orchestrated to remove the non-Jat Chief Minister,” he said referring to Haryana BJP CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

“Deepender (Hooda) is good, but people around him are corrupt and unruly. The time has come to throw them out of politics.” In Jhajjar, which falls under the Rohtak constituency, Deepender Hooda (Congress), Dharamvir Singh (INLD), Pradeep Deswal (JJP-AAP) — all Jats — and the BJP’s Arvind Sharma are in the fray.

Om Prakash, a retired teacher, said they initially considered other parties. “We thought about voting for BSP or Raj Kumar Saini (BJP rebel) but that would mean that our vote will go waste. So, we have decided to go with BJP to strengthen Narendra Modi. How will people whose houses were looted, whose family members were slaughtered, forgive Jats?” he said.

In some non-Jat localities, Jat leaders have been “banned” from campaigning. Bhateri, the wife of another 2016 victim Shyama, said, “Deepender’s entry is totally banned here in our locality. How can we vote for the community that ruined our life”.

But 20 km away, in villages where Jats were killed, the narrative changes. At village MP Majra, Krishan (41) was shot dead by security forces during the protests. His father Nathu Ram (96) is not impressed that Krishan’s son was given a government job.

“Toh naukri dekar kaun sa ehsaan kar diya sarkaar ne (What favour has the government done us by giving him a job). We will vote only for Hooda,” he said.

Another Jat-dominated village, Akheri Madanpur, some 30 km from Chhawani Mohalla, was home to two Jats Sandeep (24) and Arjun (18) who were killed in Jhajjar when security forces fired on protesters to curb the violence. “It took a 60-day protest for Union Steel Minister Birender Singh to visit us. He promised jobs to us and many got them too. But it is not a favour to us, I lost my son too,” said Sunderpal, Sandeep’s father.

Arjun’s brother Jagbir, too, got a job in MDU, Rohtak but said, “Bhai, naukri mili nahi, naukri toh li hai (We were not given the job but took it). We protested, then got the job. This government did nothing for us. They did not give us reservation. No Jat will vote for anybody, except a Jat.”

Girdhari Sharma, a shopkeeper in Rohtak, who witnessed the violence, said “the violence will definitely impact polling. It is a clear battle of Jat versus non-Jat, not only in Rohtak or Sonipat, but across the state”.

And while the BJP has repeatedly accused former Congress Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda of “burning Haryana”, Hooda has alleged that the BJP indulges in “divisive politics”. Sonipat, too, has three Jat leaders, including Bhupinder Hooda (Congress), Digvijay Chautala (JJP-AAP) and Surinder Chhikara (INLD) while the BJP has nominated Ramesh Kaushik.