Haryana: At 65.75%, lowest turnout in 19 yrs; only half get inked in CM seat

Haryana recorded a turnout of 65.75 per cent in the state Assembly polls on Monday, according to figures shared by the Election Commission till 11 pm. This is the lowest voter turnout in Haryana in the last 19 years. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s constituency, Karnal, recorded a voter turnout of 49.3 per cent, with more than 50 per cent voters staying away from polling booths.

In 2000 Assembly polls, the polling percentage in the state was 69 per cent, and it increased to 71.9 per cent in 2005 and further rose to 72.3 per cent in 2009 polls. Haryana recorded 76.13 per cent in 2014 Assembly polls. The polling percentage in in May 2019 Lok Sabha polls was 70.34 per cent.

Clashes were witnessed in Nuh, Rohtak and Kaithal districts and technical snags in the EVMs reported in Tohana, Uchana Kalan and Fatehabad during the day. Although 13 FIRs were registered for various offences punishable under Indian Penal Code and for violations of the poll code, but officials maintained that overall, polling that commenced at 7 am for 90 Assembly constituencies remained peaceful.

The constituency of Garhi Sampla-Kiloi from where Haryana’s former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is a four-time MLA from the same constituency, is contesting recorded 74 per cent polling.

Constituencies where more than 50 per cent electors stayed away from polling included Badshahpur and Panipat City — both recorded lowest poll percentage at 45 per cent, Faridabad at 48.20 per cent. Pataudi (SC) saw 50 per cent polling, while Gurgaon recorded 51.20 per cent.

At least 20 out of 90 Assembly constituencies recorded over 70 per cent polling. These included Kalayat (75.20 per cent), Sadhaura (74 per cent), Garhi Sampla-Kiloi (74%), Fatehabad (76.70 per cent), Narnaund (77.75 per cent), Tohana (80.56 per cent), Kaithal (77.79 per cent), Jagadhari (78.70 per cent), Hathin (72.48 per cent), Naraingarh (73.50 per cent), Meham (76.45 per cent), Julana (75 per cent), Ladwa (71 per cent), Rania (72 per cent), Ellenabad (70 per cent) and Tosham (70 per cent).

Among the 17 reserved constituencies, Uklana recorded 71.38 per cent, Narwana (73.10 per cent), followed by Guhla (73.23 per cent), and Mullana (72.20 per cent).

Out of the 20 constituencies that recorded highest polling percentage, eight are represented by BJP including Sadhaura, Mullana, Narnaund, Tohana, Jagadhari, Ladwa, Guhla and Naraingarh; while six are represented by INLD including Hathin, Rania, Fatehabad, Julana, Uklana and Narwana, four are represented by Congress including Garhi Sample-Kiloi, Meham, Tosham and Kaithal and one Uklana by an Independent candidate.

JJP leader Dushyant Chautala Monday alleged that “bogus voting” took place at a booth in Dumerkha Kalan village in his constituency. He alleged that it was happening at the polling booth in connivance with a police officer. He told The Indian Express that he had lodged a formal complaint with the Returning Officer over an alleged attempt to hurl a glass cup at him outside the polling booth. Dushyant is locked in a tight contest with former Union Minister Birender Singh’s wife and incumbent MLA from Uchana, Prem Lata.

An incident of stone pelting took place at booth no. 17 in Kaithal this evening from where Congress candidate Randeep Surjewala is facing a tough contest from BJP’s Leela Ram Gurjar. Police had to cane charge to disperse the agitated mob. The exact reason that transpired the clash was not known.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and various leaders from across party lines had appealed to the people of Haryana to exercise their franchise. However, a large number of electors still refrained from going to the polling booths.

Election Commission had also set up pink polling booths or “Sakhi booths” with an all-women staff at many places to encourage women to vote.

Chief Minister travelled from Chandigarh to Karnal in Jan Shatabdi train and then went to cast his vote on a bicycle at Prem Nagar polling booth in Karnal. JJP’s Dushyant Chautala along with his mother Naina Chautala and wife Meghna Chautala went on a tractor, to cast their votes.

Several leaders, including Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Randeep Surjewala, offered prayers in the temples before going to the polling booth to cast their votes.

Currently, BJP has 48 members in the 90-member Vidhan Sabha, while Congress has 17. The Election Commission had set up 19,578 polling stations across the state and to ensure fair and free polling, over 75,000 security personnel were deployed.

A total of 1169 candidates including 105 women are contesting Haryana polls. Over 1.83 crore voters were eligible to vote in Haryana, including 85 lakh women, over one lakh service voters and 252 transgenders.