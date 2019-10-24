‘Save this tweet’: Deepender Hooda says his Khattar prediction has come true

With Haryana staring at a hung assembly, Congress leader Deepender Hooda Thursday reminded his Twitter followers of his prediction that the Opposition will break the “arrogance” of Manohar Lal Khattar’s government.

On October 21, Hooda, who is the son of former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, said: “Save this tweet, Haryana is going to break the arrogance of Khattar government.”

Hooda today retweeted the post asking people to save it once again.

The BJP is presently struggling to repeat its 2014 performance where it had won 47 seats. According to latest election trends, the BJP is leading in 37 seats, and seven of its Cabinet ministers are trailing. The Congress has doubled its previous tally as it is leading in 35 seats. However, Dushyant Chautala’s JJP, with leads in 10 constituencies, is likely to emerge as a kingmaker in case neither the BJP nor Congress manages an absolute majority.