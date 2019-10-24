Toggle Menu
‘Save this tweet’: Deepender Hooda says his Khattar prediction has come truehttps://indianexpress.com/elections/haryana-assembly-results-2019-deepender-hooda-twitter-manohar-lal-khattar-me-true-6085954/

‘Save this tweet’: Deepender Hooda says his Khattar prediction has come true

Related News Assembly Election Results 2019: How to watch live coverage of assembly election results on TV channels Election Commission of India announces Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly election results 2019 on eciresults.nic.in, eci.gov.in Haryana assembly polls: Congress will win over 45 seats, form the next govt, says Kumari Selja With Haryana staring at a hung […]

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (PTI)

With Haryana staring at a hung assembly, Congress leader Deepender Hooda Thursday reminded his Twitter followers of his prediction that the Opposition will break the “arrogance” of Manohar Lal Khattar’s government.

On October 21, Hooda, who is the son of former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, said: “Save this tweet, Haryana is going to break the arrogance of Khattar government.”

Hooda today retweeted the post asking people to save it once again.

The BJP is presently struggling to repeat its 2014 performance where it had won 47 seats. According to latest election trends, the BJP is leading in 37 seats, and seven of its Cabinet ministers are trailing. The Congress has doubled its previous tally as it is leading in 35 seats. However, Dushyant Chautala’s JJP, with leads in 10 constituencies, is likely to emerge as a kingmaker in case neither the BJP nor Congress manages an absolute majority.

For latest coverage on Haryana and Maharashtra Elections, log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you the fastest assembly election 2019 updates from each constituency in both the states.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
X